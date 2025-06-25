Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
CJ Abrams using offseason changes and increased discipline to put together career year
SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Justin Barcia.JPG
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick, Pro Motocross Round 5
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Toronto Blue Jays
Report: Fan banned by MLB after heckling Dbacks’ Ketel Marte to tears with barb about late mother
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals
CJ Abrams using offseason changes and increased discipline to put together career year
SX 2025 Rd 14 East Rutherford Justin Barcia.JPG
Justin Barcia to return from knee injury in Southwick, Pro Motocross Round 5
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_southcarolinaprogram_250625.jpg
Beamer discusses father’s impact on South Carolina
sellers_site.jpg
Beamer lauds Sellers’ consistency, competitiveness
nbc_roto_emekaegbukarole_250625.jpg
Egbuka could have ‘big role’ in Buccaneers offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Red Sox pitcher Kutter Crawford’s off-field ‘accident’ requires season-ending wrist surgery

  
Published June 25, 2025 04:37 PM
Pirates' Skenes has NL Cy Young award 'locked up'
June 25, 2025 11:19 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss MLB futures markets, discussing why Pirates' Paul Skenes is the best bet for Cy Young, while Brewers' rookie Jacob Misiorowski is making a strong case for Rookie of the Year.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kutter Crawford had an off-field “accident” that requires season-ending surgery on his right throwing wrist, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said on Wednesday, adding that the 29-year-old wasn’t doing anything “irresponsible.”

“It hasn’t been a great year for him,” Cora said. “It (stinks) that it happened this way, but it’s just an accident.”

Crawford has been sidelined all season by a right-knee injury that he initially suffered in his third game of 2024, a season in which he went 9-6 with a 4.36 ERA in 33 starts, tied for the most starts in the American League.

“It (stinks) because we were talking about how deep we were in spring training, and the options that we had in the rotation,” Cora said before the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. “And now it’s getting thinner and thinner.”

Crawford was one of baseball’s most durable pitchers in 2024 despite pitching most of the season with patellar-tendon discomfort, leading the Red Sox with 183 ⅔ innings pitched and 175 strikeouts, but he also gave up a major league-high 34 homers.

Crawford hoped to recover with a full winter of rest and rehabilitation, but he suffered a setback during the offseason and was unable to pitch in spring training. He was placed on the 60-day injured list in March.

Cora also said that third baseman Alex Bregman, who has been out since May 23 because of a quadriceps injury, probably won’t return until after the All-Star break.

Bregman, who was batting .299 with a .938 OPS, 11 homers, 17 doubles, 35 RBIs and 32 runs in 51 games when he suffered the injury, has been running but has not resumed baseball activities.