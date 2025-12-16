Patriots vs. Ravens FNIA prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Sunday Night Football travels to Baltimore this weekend when Drake Maye and the Patriots visit Lamar Jackson and the Ravens for a crucial game in the AFC playoff picture for both teams. The Patriots would have clinched the AFC East title and a playoff berth with a win over the Bills this past Sunday, but New England blew a 21-0 lead and lost, 35-31, which snapped their 10-game winning streak.

As a result, their playoff spot is not in real jeopardy but their hold on the AFC East is tenuous as it is now but one game as a result of the loss to Josh Allen and the Bills. The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Ravens, but they cannot clinch the AFC East this weekend.

The Ravens started the season 1-5 but have now won six of their last eight games. They shut out the Bengals, 24-0, last Sunday to improve to 7-7. Baltimore is currently one game behind the Steelers (8-6) in the AFC North, but John Harbaugh and co. control their destiny because they play at Pittsburgh the last weekend of the season.

Sunday Night Football featuring the Patriots and the Ravens - lets dive into this matchup that is so critical to the AFC Playoff Picture.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates courtesy of Rotoworld, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Patriots vs. Ravens live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: M&T Bank Stadium

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: NBC and Peacock

Game Odds: Patriots at Ravens

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New England Patriots (+124), Baltimore Ravens (-148)

Spread: Ravens -3

Total: 48.5 points

This game opened at Ravens -2.5 with the Game Total set at 48.0.

Quarterback Matchup: New England at Baltimore

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Buffalo - 14-23, 155yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 3 times, 4 carries for 43yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 290-409, 3567yds, 23TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 43 times, 85 carries for 362yds rushing

Ravens Starting QB: Lamar Jackson

Last Game: 12/14 at Cincinnati - 8-12, 150yds, 2TDs, 1INT, Sacked 4 times, 2 carries for 26yds rushing

Season: 11GP, 174-274, 2210yds, 18TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 33 times, 61 carries for 333yds rushing

Jackson played 'quality football' in Ravens' win Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on Lamar Jackson's play in the Baltimore Ravens win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They also delve into Joe Burrow's lacking play for the Bengals.

Patriots at Ravens: Team Stats and Betting Trends

New England’s loss last Sunday snapped the Patriots’ streak of 133 straight home

wins when leading by 17+ points, including playoffs (longest streak in NFL history).

wins when leading by 17+ points, including playoffs (longest streak in NFL history). Rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson had a career-high 148 rushing yards with 2 TD runs of 50+ yards (52-yard TD run in 2nd quarter and 65-yard TD run in 4th quarter)

had a career-high 148 rushing yards with 2 TD runs of 50+ yards (52-yard TD run in 2nd quarter and 65-yard TD run in 4th quarter) New England had 246 rushing yards last weekend, their most in a game since the 2020 season

Baltimore’s shutout this past Sunday was their first since the 2018 season, when they won 21-0 against a Titans team coach by... Mike Vrabel

Derrick Henry had 11 carries for 100 rushing yards (had three carries of 20+ yards)

had 11 carries for 100 rushing yards (had three carries of 20+ yards) It was Henry’s fifth game this season with 100+ rushing yards (first since Week 11)

The Ravens are 5-9 ATS this season (tied for the worst mark in the NFL)

The Patriots are 8-5-1 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Ravens’ 14 games this season (8-6)

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Patriots’ 14 games this season (8-6)

Patriots Player Injuries

LB Robert Spillane (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game



Ravens Player Injuries

WR Rashod Bateman (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game OG Ben Cleveland (suspended) remains on the suspended list for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and will not play this weekend

(suspended) remains on the suspended list for violating the league’s substance abuse policy and will not play this weekend CB Chidobe Awuzie (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday Night’s game LB Teddye Buchanan (knee) has been declared OUT for Sunday’s game



Rotoworld Best Bets

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, stadium information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Patriots and the Ravens

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play ATS on the New England Patriots at +3.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 48.0.

