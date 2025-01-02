 Skip navigation
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, & Stats for Week 18

  
Published January 2, 2025 02:57 PM
LaFleur to play starters Week 18 vs. Bears
January 2, 2025 11:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the Packers aren’t in a position to be able to rest their starters and how a win over the Bears would prevent Green Bay from facing Philadelphia early.

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Preview:

The 4-12 Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay, WI, to take on the 11-5 Packers. The Bears are looking to avoid their 12th straight loss to the Packers and seventh straight season sweep.

The last time the Bears beat the Packers on the road was in 2015. With seeding implications on the line, another loss is likely for the Bears.

The Packers will likely clinch the 7th seed in the plays. If they are the 7th seed, they will play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. That game would be a Week 1 rematch where the Eagles won 34-29 in Brazil.

The Packers enter this weekend’s game as 10-point favorites.

How to Watch Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Live on Sunday:

  • Date: Sunday, January 5th
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Site: Lambeau Field
  • City: Green Bay, WI
  • TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Bears at Packers – Week 18:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-550), Chicago Bears (+380)
  • Spread: Packers -10
  • Total: 41.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking Under 41.0…

  • Thomas: “The Green Bay Packers are a run-first team. Only two other teams run the ball more frequently than the Packers (the Eagles and Ravens). There is also no need to run up the score by putting the starters in danger. I think the Packers run the ball a lot and play great defense. Shorten the game and get out with a win.”

Bears at Packers Team Stats, Betting Trends:

  • Green Bay is 9-7 against the spread
  • Chicago is 7-7-2 against the spread
  • Green Bay is 7-8-1 to the OVER
  • Chicago is 6-10 to the UNDER

Quarterback Matchup for Bears at Packers:

  • Bears: Caleb Williams – Williams has had an up-and-down rookie season. He’s thrown for 3,393 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
  • Packers: Jordan Love – Love has been solid this season. He’s thrown for 3,320 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Bears:

  • OT Larry Borom (ankle) is questionable
  • WR Rome Odunze (illness) is questionable
  • G Teven Jenkins (calf) is questionable
  • S Elijah Hicks (ankle) is questionable

Packers:

  • WR Christian Watson (knee) is questionable
  • DE Brenton Cox Jr (foot) is questionable
  • RB Josh Jacobs (wrist) is questionable

