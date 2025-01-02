Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, & Stats for Week 18

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Preview:

The 4-12 Chicago Bears travel to Green Bay, WI, to take on the 11-5 Packers. The Bears are looking to avoid their 12th straight loss to the Packers and seventh straight season sweep.

The last time the Bears beat the Packers on the road was in 2015. With seeding implications on the line, another loss is likely for the Bears.

The Packers will likely clinch the 7th seed in the plays. If they are the 7th seed, they will play on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles. That game would be a Week 1 rematch where the Eagles won 34-29 in Brazil.

The Packers enter this weekend’s game as 10-point favorites.

How to Watch Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Live on Sunday:



Date: Sunday, January 5th

Sunday, January 5th Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Site: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field City: Green Bay, WI

Green Bay, WI TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Bears at Packers – Week 18:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-550), Chicago Bears (+380)

Green Bay Packers (-550), Chicago Bears (+380) Spread: Packers -10

Packers -10 Total: 41.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking Under 41.0…



Thomas: “The Green Bay Packers are a run-first team. Only two other teams run the ball more frequently than the Packers (the Eagles and Ravens). There is also no need to run up the score by putting the starters in danger. I think the Packers run the ball a lot and play great defense. Shorten the game and get out with a win.”

Bears at Packers Team Stats, Betting Trends:



Green Bay is 9-7 against the spread

Chicago is 7-7-2 against the spread

Green Bay is 7-8-1 to the OVER

Chicago is 6-10 to the UNDER

Quarterback Matchup for Bears at Packers:



Bears: Caleb Williams – Williams has had an up-and-down rookie season. He’s thrown for 3,393 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

– Williams has had an up-and-down rookie season. He’s thrown for 3,393 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Packers: Jordan Love – Love has been solid this season. He’s thrown for 3,320 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Bears:



OT Larry Borom (ankle) is questionable

WR Rome Odunze (illness) is questionable

G Teven Jenkins (calf) is questionable

S Elijah Hicks (ankle) is questionable

Packers:



WR Christian Watson (knee) is questionable

DE Brenton Cox Jr (foot) is questionable

RB Josh Jacobs (wrist) is questionable

