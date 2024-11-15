Colts vs. Jets prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets face off in a rematch of Super Bowl 3 (the only time the Jets made it to the Big Game) and for the first time since 2021 on Sunday.

However, these two teams have a long way to go before getting back to the Big Game.

The Colts have lost three straight games since starting season 4-3 and have made the decision to bench Joe Flacco and go back to Anthony Richardson at QB. Meanwhile, the Jets have lost six of their last seven games and were carved up last week by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in a 31-6 drubbing.

Look for the Colts to lean on Jonathan Taylor and their run game against a struggling Jets defense this week. Taylor is coming off a nice day in a losing effort against the Bills, finishing with 21 carries for 114 yards, but failed to reach the end zone. In fact, Taylor hasn’t scored a TD since Week 8, but if you expect that trend to change against a Jets defense allowing 134 rushing yards per game, it might be smart to take JT’s anytime TD odds at (-110).

For the Jets, it’s all about Aaron Rodgers; and one thing you can count on is him looking for Davante Adams. The duo only connected on six passes for 31 yards in Week 10 -- but that came on 13 targets. That marks the second week in a row that Adams has seen double-digit targets (11 in a Week 9 victory vs. Texans), so it seems Rodgers is looking for Adams, regardless of game script. If you think Rodgers will continue to look for Adams this week, it might make sense to take the Over on Adams’ catches once that number posts and maybe sprinkle on his anytime TD prop at (+105).

Other than those plays mentioned above, lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game details and how to watch Colts @ Jets

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Colts @ Jets

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (+170), New York Jets (-205)

Indianapolis Colts (+170), New York Jets (-205) Spread: Jets -4

Jets -4 Total: 43.5

This line opened with the Jets laying 3 and the money has continued to come in on New York with the line shifting a full point. The Total has dipped 0.5 points since opening at 44.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Expert picks & predictions for Colts @ Jets

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, betting trends, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between Indianapolis and New York:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards taking Jets and laying the 4 points.

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 43.5.

Colts @ Jets Betting Trends and Stats

· The Jets have covered the spread in both of their matchups against AFC South teams this season.

· The Jets have won four of their last five matchups against AFC South teams.

· The Colts’ last three road games have stayed UNDER the Total.

· Indianapolis is 7-3 ATS and 4-6 to the OVER this season.

· New York is 3-7 ATS and 4-6 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback matchup for Colts @ Jets

Indianapolis: Anthony Richardson – back under center for the first time since October 27 th , the 2 nd -year pro has had serious accuracy issues completing just 44.4% of his passes this season (59-133) with 4 TDs and 7 INTs.

Anthony Richardson – back under center for the first time since October 27 , the 2 -year pro has had serious accuracy issues completing just 44.4% of his passes this season (59-133) with 4 TDs and 7 INTs. New York: Aaron Rodgers – the veteran signal-caller has been less than special with the Jets this season. Last week, Rodgers threw for just 151 yards with 0 TDs in the loss at Arizona.

Colts and Jets injury update

· Indianapolis LB E.J. Speed (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Indianapolis LT Berhard Raimann (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New York CB Brandin Echols (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New York WR Davante Adams (wrist) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New York OT Tyron Smith (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· New York LB C.J. Mosley (neck) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

