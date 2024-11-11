Commanders vs. Eagles prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends and stats

It is an NFC East battle between division leaders Philadelphia and Washington in the City of Brotherly Love Thursday night.

No surprise to see Philadelphia in first place halfway through the season, but to see Washington positioned to take over that top spot with a win Thursday is shocking to many. Rookie QB Jayden Daniels (-140 to win OROY) and first-year Head Coach Dan Quinn have come into our nation’s capital and revitalized what has been a dormant franchise for the last decade. Thanks primarily to an offense averaging 29 points per game, the Commanders are poised to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Philadelphia is led by veteran running back but 1st-year Eagle Saquon Barkley. His production has vaulted him into the conversation for NFL Offensive Player of the Year with his odds dropping from +1400 to +250. Barkley, though, is just one of a number of high-end weapons lining up on offense for Philadelphia. Wideouts A.J. Brown and DaVonta Smith along with TE Dallas Goedert offer QB Jalen Hurts numerous options with every snap. It took a few weeks, but that offense is now humming averaging 31.75 points per game over their last four contests. Unlike Washington, Philadelphia has a defense that keeps improving as well allowing just 12.25 points per game over those same four games.

These teams tangle twice in the next six weeks. In the time between the two encounters, the clubs are staring at a stark difference in caliber of opponent. Washington’s slate includes the Cowboys, the Titans, and the Saints while the Eagles will have to go up against the Rams, the Ravens, the Panthers, and the Steelers. That look at the schedule really makes this first of two meetings seem like a must win for Philadelphia if they want to claim another NFC East title and at least some measure of home field advantage in the playoffs.

Grab some popcorn. This game should be exciting. Now, let’s find a few angles to attack and subsequent ticket to sweat.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game details and how to watch Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

· Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024

· Time: 8:15 PM ET

· Site: Lincoln Financial Field

· City: Philadelphia, PA

· TV/Streaming: Amazon PV

NBC Sports is your home for all the latest updates on this matchup, featuring live odds, player news, expert analysis, and predictions.

Latest Game Odds for Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Washington Commanders (+140), Philadelphia Eagles (-166)

· Spread: Eagles -3

· Total: 49

The line sits exactly where it opened Sunday night with Philly favored by a field goal. The Total has come down 0.5 points, though.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

The Steelers blitzed Jayden Daniels 20 times this past Sunday. They got to him 3 times and limited him to 143 yards passing the 17 times they failed to reach him. Expect the Eagles to do the same. They sacked Dallas QBs 3 times themselves over the weekend. The Washington offensive line is banged up. They played without both starting tackles against the Steelers and has issues on the edge as a result. Philly is only 1-3 ATS at home this season, but they have covered the number in three of their last four overall. The Eagles are playing better football today than the Commanders. Take the Eagles and lay the points.

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles Betting Trends and Stats

· Philadelphia is 5-4 against the spread this season.

· Philadelphia is 1-3 at home against the spread this season.

· Philadelphia is 4-5 to the OVER this season.

· Washington is 7-2-1 against the spread this season.

· Washington is 7-3 to the OVER this season.

· Washington is 3-1-1 on the road against the spread this season.

Quarterback Matchup for Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles

· Commanders: Jayden Daniels – a less than stellar day for the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite (-140) against the Steelers. Daniels completed just 17 of 34 passes for 202 yards and ran for a total of only 5 yards on 3 carries.

· Eagles: Jalen Hurts – may not have been a standout game for Hurts Sunday against Dallas but was quietly a very effective outing. Hurts was 14-20 for 202 yards with 2 TDs. He also rushed for 56 yards on 7 carries, and he scored twice on the ground. He did throw 1 INT and was sacked 5 times against the Cowboys.

Commanders and Eagles Injury Update

Washington LT Cornelis Lake (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Washington RT Andrew Wylie (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Washington C Tyler Biadasz (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Washington CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Washington QB Jayden Daniels (ribs) is probable for Thursday’s game.

Philadelphia CB Darius Slay (ankle) is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Philadelphia QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) is probable for Thursday’s game.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest and tools for the NFL, including game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

