Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury update, and stats

The 4-3 Los Angeles Chargers look to build on their beatdown of the New Orleans Saints this week when they head to Clevland to take on the Browns.

Their win couldn’t have come at a better time after they had lost three of their last four games. The Chargers have the best scoring defense in the NFL, and it seems that Jim Harbaugh is on his way to leading the Chargers to a playoff berth.

The 2-6 Browns picked up their second win of the season last week against their division rival Baltimore Ravens. The first start for Jameis Winston this season marked the first time the Browns had replaced the 21-point tally all season.

With Winston breathing new life into this offense, the Browns are optimistic that they can turn their season around.

How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers 2 Cleveland Browns

· Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM ET

· Site: Huntington Bank Field

· City: Cleveland, OH

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game Odds for Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns

The latest odds as of Friday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (-120), Cleveland Browns (+100)

· Spread: Chargers -1.5

· Total: 41.5

The line opened with the Chargers being a 2.5 favorite, but with the success Winston had under center, the line has come down slightly.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Chargers -1.5:

“The Chargers defense is legit. Only allowing 13 points per game, they are the best unit in the NFL. The Browns had their new quarterback boost last game, but it’s time fade the Browns after a massive emotional win. Success for the Chargers is running the ball tough and making life difficult for Jameis Winston.”

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Chargers have covered four of their last five as favorites.

· The OVER is 1-8 in the Chargers’ last nine games.

· The Browns are 12-5 against the spread in their last 17 home games.

Quarterback Matchup for Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns

· Chargers: Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,443 yards, 8 TDs, and only 1 INT. He and Josh Allen are the only quarterbacks to have thrown only one interception this season.

· Browns: Jameis Winston threw for 334 yards and 3 TDs in his start against the Ravens.

Player News & Injuries

Chargers

· TE Will Dissly (shoulder) is questionable.

· LB Denzel Perryman (toe) is questionable.

Browns

· C Ethan Pocic (knee) is questionable.

· TE David Njoku (ankle) is questionable.

· S Ronnie Hickman (ankle) is questionable.

· RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) is questionable.

· DT Shelby Harris (unknown) is questionable.

