MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round One
Past champ Joel Dahmen sets course record at PGA Tour’s Puntacana Championship
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
After disappointing Masters, Justin Thomas opens RBC Heritage with record-tying performance
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
RBC Heritage 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings at Harbour Town

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: RBC Heritage 2025, Round 1

April 17, 2025 07:08 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
nbc_golf_wyndhaclark_250417.jpg
2:09
After tweaking back, Clark fires 6-under 65 at RBC
Horschel hits spectator's leg off tee, signs it
0:55
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
HL: Thomas 'had control of everything' in Rd. 1 61
5:28
HL: Thomas ‘had control of everything’ in Rd. 1 61
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250416.jpg
1:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
Rory felt 'pure relief' after Masters victory
5:45
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250413.jpg
3:59
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
2:10
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
nbc_golf_rorypressfull_250413.jpg
25:45
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
nbc_golf_lfjackonrory_250413.jpg
2:48
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
Europeans react to Rory: 'Best of our generation'
1:28
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250412.jpg
03:16
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
nbc_golf_spiethintv_250412.jpg
01:00
Spieth: Frustrating you can’t talk about mud balls
nbc_gofl_connerssound_250412.jpg
56
Conners: Missed some chances on Masters Saturday
nbc_golf_brysonwithtodd_250412.jpg
01:16
Bryson: Finish ‘massive,’ Rory a great challenge
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250412.jpg
10:47
Rory: Have to live in my own bubble on Sunday
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
01:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
01:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
01:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
nbc_golf_kimlangersmith_250410.jpg
02:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
nbc_golf_lfharmonfeature_v2_250410.jpg
07:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
01:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
02:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
nbc_roto_masterstop20_v2_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
aberg.jpg
09:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
rahm_press.jpg
22:51
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
nbc_roto_masterslongshots_250408.jpg
01:46
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lafiresmartininterview_250417.jpg
07:47
Martin details family home devastation in LA fires
oly_ssm_chasinggold_stolzmini.jpg
02:04
Inside Stolz’s magical home Milwaukee World Cup
oly_bs_chasinggold_bobsledfeature.jpg
04:18
USA bobsled’s secret weapon: a Dutch engineer
scheffler_site.jpg
02:32
HLs: Scheffler opens RBC Heritage with 7-under 64
nbc_roto_travishunter_250417.jpg
01:32
Hunter potentially could play WR, CB for Browns
nbc_smx_smxinsiderbreakerintv_250417.jpg
03:08
Bron Breakker details first Supercross experience
nbc_roto_henderson_250417.jpg
01:36
Broncos could be perfect fit for OSU’s Henderson
30_boards_mpx.jpg
17:12
SX at Metlife Stadium: 450 title, Davies’ rise
sexton_philly_win.jpg
04:07
Webb, Sexton head-to-head a ‘pick em’ in Round 14
nbc_pft_rodgers_250417.jpg
10:26
Rodgers remains undecided on future
nbc_roto_aranda_250417.jpg
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
nbc_roto_queropromo_250417.jpg
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
nbc_roto_norbyactivation_250417.jpg
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
nbc_rtf_nico_250417v2.jpg
08:24
Why the Iamaleava saga with TENN is unsurprising
Nico_Iamaleava_father.jpg
05:24
Parents not ‘objective’ enough to be agents
nbc_rtf_ncaa_250417.jpg
06:10
NCAA rule change to disincentive faking injuries
beau_atkinson.jpg
04:31
Unpacking developments in spring transfer window
nbc_nas_rockinghambest_250417.jpg
05:39
NASCAR’s best moments from Rockingham Speedway
whitesoxlose.jpg
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
nbc_roto_jeantydraft_250417.jpg
01:38
Jaguars ‘best value bet’ to draft Jeanty
nbc_rtf_corso_250417.jpg
02:41
Corso to retire from ‘College GameDay’ in August
nbc_pl_top20countdownno5can_250417.jpg
01:21
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 5 Can, Liverpool
nbc_dls_miamiplayin_250417.jpg
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250417.jpg
01:51
How many SEC, Big 12 players will be Rd. 1 picks?
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2632_250417.jpg
08:50
GM mock draft: Hampton could make a fantasy splash
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft2125_250417.jpg
04:52
GM mock draft: Can Higgins be Packers’ WR1?
nbc_bte_mavsgrizzlies_250417.jpg
01:41
Backing Grizzlies through ‘gritted teeth’ vs. Mavs
nbc_bte_heathawks_250417.jpg
01:52
Hawks wrongfully favored against Heat in play-in
giannispacersbucks.jpg
01:54
Pacers will struggle against ‘unstoppable’ Giannis
nbc_ffhh_mockdraft1620_250417.jpg
05:43
GM mock draft: Egbuka heads to Broncos