Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings Preview:

Despite early injuries to Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, the Los Angeles Rams finished the season 10-7 and won the NFC West. It was their first NFC West title since 2021 when they finished 12-5. The Rams’ 10 wins are the fewest wins for the NFC West Champion since 2016, when the Seattle Seahawks won the division.

Matthew Stafford was quietly phenomenal this season. He threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. Even with his success, there’s no denying that the key piece to this offense was Kyren Williams. The stud running back rushed for 1,299 yards and 16 total touchdowns.

Defensively, the Rams were outstanding. They allowed only 22.7 points per game this season, and they were even more impressive in their last three games, allowing only 16 points per game.

Their defense will need to show up to stop the high-flying offense of the Minnesota Vikings.

Led by Sam Darnold, the Vikings finished the season 14-3, with two of their losses coming from the NFC North Champion Detroit Lions.

At times, Darnold has played at an MVP level this season. He threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. For Darnold, it helps to have a great offensive mind in Kevin O’Connell and two outstanding wide receivers, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Like the Rams, the Vikings were tough defensively. They are fifth in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 19.5 points per game.

When the two teams meet on Monday night, the Vikings are set to be 1.5-point favorites.

How to Watch Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams:



Date: Monday, January 13th

Monday, January 13th Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Site: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium City: Inglewood, CA

Inglewood, CA TV/Streaming: ESPN, ABC

Latest Game Odds for Vikings at Rams:

As of Tuesday morning, courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Rams (+105), Minnesota Vikings (-125)

Los Angeles Rams (+105), Minnesota Vikings (-125) Spread: Vikings -1.5

Vikings -1.5 Total: 46.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning toward taking Minnesota -1.5…

Thomas: “This might be a challenging game to predict the winner. The Vikings are certainly the better team on paper. However, there might be a shock, given Stafford’s playoff experience and this game being in LA.

I’m comfortable not taking a side in this match at all. However, if I were to pick a side, I would have to trust Darnold to get the job done.”

Vikings at Rams Team Stats, Betting Trends:



The Vikings are 11-5 against the spread

The Vikings are 4-3-1 against the spread at away from home

The Rams are 9-8 against the spread

The Rams are 4-5 against the spread at home

Quarterback Matchup for Vikings at Rams:



Rams: Matthew Stafford – Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Matthew Stafford – Stafford threw for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Vikings: Sam Darnold – Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

Player News & Injuries:

Vikings:



CB Fabian Moreau (hip) is questionable

LB Pat Jones II (knee) is questionable

OT Christian Darrisaw (knee) is on the IR

Rams:



RB Blake Corum (forearm) is OUT

TE Hunter Long (knee) is questionable

T Rob Havenstein (shoulder) is questionable

