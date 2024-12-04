Saints vs Giants Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

New Orleans and New York meet in Week 14 as the Saints make a last-minute push toward the postseason.

New Orleans is 4-8 on the year and one of the team’s bit by the injury bug. The Saints started 2-0 but lost eight of the next 10 games, including last week’s heartbreaker to the Rams (21-14). The Saints have won two of the past three games, so despite the 4-8 record, New Orleans is playing improved ball.

New York is 2-10 on the season and has lost seven straight contests and is winless at home (0-6). The Giants have lost four of the past five games by single digits, including a 27-20 loss on Thanksgiving at Dallas. With home games against the Saints, Ravens, and Colts -- the Giants are running out of opportunities to earn a win in front of the fans.

Game Details and How to watch the New York Giants vs. the New Orleans Saints on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: MetLife Stadium

· City: East Rutherford, NJ

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Giants vs. Saints

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New Orleans Saints (-250), New York Giants (+205)

Spread: Saints -4.5 (-110)

Total: 41.0

The preseason look-ahead line for this game was Giants -1 with a total of 41.0, so not much has changed with the total, but the team grades are far different than where they were expected. Money should continue to come in on New Orleans after opening at -3.5 on Sunday night.

Expert picks & predictions for Giants vs Saints

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Malik Nabers to go Over his reception total against the Saints:

“Despite the rotation door at quarterback over the past month for New York, one thing has remained consistent and that’s Malik Nabers’ targets.

The No. 1 option for the Giants has caught six-plus targets in eight of 10 contests this season. Since returning from injury, Nabers has 40 receptions on 64 targets over six games and caught six or more passes in five straight.

Drew Lock or Tommy DeVito won’t change Nabers’ targets. With only 1-3 games remaining before Nabers is likely shut down to savor his health for next season, I like this spot for Nabers to get double-digit targets and go Over his receptions prop.”

New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants team stats, betting trends

New Orleans is 5-7 ATS this season and 1-2 ATS as a favorite.

New York is 3-9 ATS this season, ranking tied for second-worst.

The Saints are 7-5 to the Over and 2-1 to the Over as a favorite.

The Giants are 8-4 to the Under and 5-1 to the Under at home.

Derek Carr has six touchdowns and zero interceptions in the last four games.

Drew Lock threw for 187 yards and one interception in his Giants debut.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 112 yards last week, his third time surpassing the 100-yard mark this season.

Malik Nabers caught eight passes on 13 targets for 69 yards last week. It was the seventh time he’s recorded double-digit targets.

Quarterback matchup for New Orleans vs. New York

New Orleans: Derek Carr – Carr has been on a heater over the last four games with six touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 937 passing yards over that span. On the season, Carr has 14 touchdowns to four interceptions and 1.926 passing yards on a 68.1 completion percentage.

New York: Drew Lock - Lock started his first game of the season and tossed 187 yards and an interception. With Daniel Jones on the Vikings and Tommy DeVito’s status week-to-week, Lock will likely be the starter for another game or two.

Giants and Saints injury update

New York’s QB Tommy DeVito (arm) is doubtful, while K Graham Gano (hamstring) and LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (wrist) are questionable.

For the Saints, WR Rashid Shaheed (knee), TE Taysom Hill (knee), WR Chris Olave (concussion) and OL Lucas Patrick (ankle) are out, while RB Jamaal Williams (groin), CB Will Harris (hamstring), OL Erik McCoy (groin) and DB Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring) are questionable.

