Steelers vs Bengals Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, QB Matchup, Injury News, Betting Trends and Stats

The AFC North gets a little more interesting when the Steelers take on the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Pittsburgh is 8-3 this season and in first place of the AFC North after the loss to the Browns (24-19) on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers suffered its first loss under Russell Wilson (4-1) and have a tough test against the Bengals, a team Pittsburgh swept last year in the regular season.

Cincinnati is 4-7 and are as desperate as they come. The Bengals might be the most talented 4-7 in NFL history, however, urgency doesn’t always create wins. Joe Burrow has done all he can though. Over the last three games, Burrow has 12 passing touchdowns to one interception with Ja’Marr Chase catching five of those scores.

Game Details and How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday

· Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: Paycor Stadium

· City: Cincinnati, OH

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Steelers vs. Bengals

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Pittsburgh Steelers (+130), Cincinnati Bengals (-155)

Spread: Bengals -3 (-102)

Total: 47.0

The spread for this game opened Bengals -2 with a total of 46.5, so Cincy and the Over have taken some of the handles. The preseason look-ahead line was a total of 44.5 and a spread of Bengals -1.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Steelers vs Bengals

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Cincinnati Bengals to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers following the bye week:

“The Steelers have not faced adversity with Russel Wilson in the respect of coming off a loss yet this season, so we’re about to see how this Steelers’ team regroups in a back-to-back road spot.

The Bengals might be 4-7, but they are a team that is coming off a bye week and needs to go on a run to make the playoffs. Pittsburgh swept Cincinnati last season and are 3-1 in the past four meetings, however, the two have yet to meet this season.

Including this game vs Pittsburgh, Cincy has Dallas, Tennessee, Cleveland, and Denver after that before Pittsburgh again, so I really do believe this Bengals team can make a run and make the playoffs.

The season is far from over for Cincinnati. Give me the Bengals on the ML in a classic AFC North battle.”

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals team stats, betting trends

Pittsburgh is 8-3 ATS this season, ranking third-best.

Cincinnati is 6-5 ATS this season, but 1-4 ATS at home, ranking fourth-worst.

The Steelers are 4-2 ATS on the road, ranking sixth-best.

The Steelers are 6-5 to the Over and 4-2 to the Over on the road.

The Bengals are 8-3 to the Over, ranking tied for second-best.

Russell Wilson has one touchdown and one interception in the last two games after his quick start of six touchdowns to one pick.

Joe Burrow has 12 touchdowns and one interception in his past three games.

Jaylen Warren scored his first touchdown of the season last week and his third-most rushing yards (45).

Ja’Marr Chase has five touchdowns and 339 yards in the last two games.

Chase Brown has scored a touchdown in three of the last four games and recorded 90 or more total yards in three straight.

Quarterback matchup for Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Pittsburgh: Russell Wilson – Wilson is coming off his first loss as a Steeler where he finished with one touchdown and 270 passing yards versus the Browns. Wilson started his first three games with six touchdowns and one interception but has one touchdown and one interception over the last two contests.

Cincinnati: Joe Burrow - Burrow is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown passes (27), third in yards (3,028), and second in QBR (75.6). The Bengals star QB has been on fire but hasn’t had help from the defense. Burrow has four interceptions in the entire year and has put together an impressive three-game stretch with 12 passing touchdowns and one interception.

Bengals and Steelers injury update

The Bengals DT Sheldon Rankins (illness), DE Trey Hendrickson (neck), OT B.J. Hill (knee) and OT Orlando Brown (knee) are all questionable.

For Pittsburgh, LB Alex Highsmith (ankle), WR Roman Wilson (hamstring) and C.J. Henderson (neck) are all out, while LB Tyler Matakevich (hamstring) is questionable.

