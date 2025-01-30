Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles: Early Odds, Eagles Best Bets, and Leans

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview:

The Super Bowl LIX matchup has been set. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles at the Caesars Dome in New Orleans, LA, on Sunday, February 9th, at 6:30 PM EST.

The matchup between the two is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Eagles 38-35.

The NFC-winning Philadelphia Eagles hope to get their revenge over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

In hindsight, the Eagles’ pathway to the Super Bowl felt pretty seamless. In the offseason, they made what turned out to be the most important offseason acquisition in the entire NFL. Saquon Barkley’s addition took some of the weight off of Jalen Hurts’ shoulders and added a dynamic dimension to the Eagles’ offense.

The former New York Giant had the best season of his career. He rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns and added another 278 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The additions of CJ Gardner-Johnson, Cooper DeJean, and CB Quinyon Mitchell took the Eagles’ defense to another level.

After winning the NFC East, the Eagles looked the part of the Super Bowl Champion. Now, they look to avenge their latest Super Bowl loss.

In this column, I will give you my best prop bets and leans for Philadelphia Eagles players.

How to Watch Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Live on February 9th:



Date: Sunday, February 9 th

Sunday, February 9 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Site: Caesars Dome

Caesars Dome City: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles – Super Bowl LIX:

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (+105), Kansas City Chiefs (-125)

Philadelphia Eagles (+105), Kansas City Chiefs (-125) Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Chiefs -1.5 Total: 49.5

NBC Sports Best Philadelphia Eagles Player Prop Bets:

Jalen Hurts Touchdown (-105)

The early bird gets the worm in sports betting. However, the -105 price is not very different than the opening price. Anything around even odds in this situation for Hurts to score a touchdown, I am in.

From two yards out, the Eagles run with Hurts. The tush push is one of the most unstoppable plays, and the Eagles run it perfectly. Hurts has 14 rushing touchdowns. He had three rushing touchdowns in the NFC Championship, one of which was a nine-yard scamper.

Hurts is scoring, and I want to be on him when he does.

Dallas Goedert Over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Welcome back, Dallas Goedert! This postseason, Goedert has been great. He had four catches, 47 yards, and one touchdown against the Packers. He hauled in four catches for 56 yards in the snow against the Rams. He followed up those two performances with a seven-catch, 85-yard performance against the Commanders.

Against the Chiefs, he has a great chance to eclipse the 51-yard mark. The Chiefs give up the most yards to tight ends. Tight ends are averaging 6.2 receptions and 70 yards per game against the Chiefs.

Despite playing in winning positions often this season, the Chiefs only gave up the fifth most yards to wide receivers. The Chiefs do a good job taking away the primary pass-catching option. Hence, the reason tight ends have had success against them all season and we are betting on Dallas Goedert.

