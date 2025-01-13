Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders Preview:

The Detroit Lions, fresh off a strong 15-2 regular-season campaign, are entering the NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Washington Commanders, who finished the year with a 12-5 record.

The Lions earned the #1 seed in the NFC this season, riding the arm of quarterback Jared Goff, who threw for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Goff’s stellar play, combined with standout performances from wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the dynamic backfield duo of Jamyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, has propelled Detroit’s high-powered offense.

The Lions have averaged 33.2 points per game, ranking 1st in the NFL, and they’ll look to carry that momentum into the playoffs.

While Detroit’s offense has been explosive, the team’s defense has made significant strides under defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. The Lions are ranked 7th in total defense and have allowed 20.1 points per game, but they will need to rise to the occasion against Washington’s offensive playmakers if they are to advance.

The Washington Commanders made a big statement in the Wild Card round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Commanders made a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels was exceptional. Against the Buccaneers, Daniels didn’t commit a single turnover, and the Commanders did not have to punt a single time.

Daniels has been outstanding all season. He threw for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions. He also rushed for 891 yards and added another six touchdowns on the ground.

Dan Quinn turned this Commanders team around. Last season, they won four games. At the beginning of the season, they had a projected win total of 6.5 wins. They have won 12 games and made it to the divisional round.

When these two teams meet on Saturday, the Lions are expected to be 8.5-point favorites at home.

How to Watch Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions:



Date: Saturday, January 18th

Saturday, January 18th Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Site: Ford Field

Ford Field City: Detroit, MI

Detroit, MI TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Commanders at Lions:

As of Monday morning, courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Washington Commanders (+400), Detroit Lions (-600),

Washington Commanders (+400), Detroit Lions (-600), Spread: Lions -8.5

Lions -8.5 Total: 55.5

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

NBC Sports analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is cautiously leaning toward Commanders +8.5…

Thomas: “The Lions are an exceptional team who earned the #1 seed in NFC. They have a high-powered offense that can almost score at will.

The injuries have been piling up for the Lions, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Given the Lions’ injuries and the stellar play of Daniels, I have to imagine he can make this game competitive. I would be a big fan if you’d like to use the Commanders as a teaser leg.”

Commanders at Lions Team Stats, Betting Trends:



Lions are 12-5 against the spread

Commanders are 11-6-1 against the spread

Lions are 9-8 to the OVER

Commanders are 11-7 to the OVER

Quarterback Matchup for Commanders at Lions:



Lions: Jared Goff has thrown for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions

Jared Goff has thrown for 4,629 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions Commanders: Jayden Daniels – 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions

Player News & Injuries:

Lions:



RB David Montgomery (knee) is questionable

CB Terrion Arnold (foot) is questionable

DE Aidan Hutchinson (tibia) is on the IR

CB Carlton Davis III (jaw) is on the IR

DT Mekhi Wingo (knee) is on the IR

Commanders:

