Four-star PG Jerry Easter prepares for coast-to-coast tour

Jerry Easter The Blade



Jerry Easter didn’t need any extra motivation headed into the Nike Peach Jam last week, his sole focus was to concentrate on the one area he’s spent extra time focusing on in the gym. “My jump shot,” Easter said. “Most people see me as just a driver, so I’ve been putting in work to improve my shooting.” Easter’s regimen includes 1,000 makes per workout, a grueling practice that helped him dominate the competition in North Augusta to the tune of 20 points, 6.1 rebounds, three assists and 2.6 steals. “That’s something I’ve been working on, just being a three-way player: Drive, shoot and lock up defensively,” Easter said. “My biggest thing coming into the summer was that I wanted to be consistent. At Peach Jam, I just wanted to show off the whole package and answer any questions that people might’ve had about my game.” Mission accomplished.



Easter welcomed a full house of college coaches for all of his games as the pressure mounts to land the 6-foot-5 point guard. That should make for an intense official visit tour which kicks off with Miami (Sept. 6-8), Florida State (Sept. 13-15), SMU (Sept. 20-22), Ohio State (Oct. 4-6) and USC (Oct. 18-20). Easter has already taken officials to Georgia Tech and Oregon with unofficials to Michigan State, Ohio State and Xavier. “I’m looking forward to getting out to the different schools and spending some time with the different staffs,” Easter said. “I want to have a close relationship with the staff so that’s something I’m going to be weighing for sure. Other than that, I want to be in a system that gives freedom and plays fast. I feel like I have worked hard to be able to do a lot on the floor, so I know I’ll be able to play in a lot of different lineups.” That said, when the time comes, don’t expect Easter to announce a trimming to his list before deciding. “I just want to make the best decision,” Easter said. “With the list cutting and all that, I just don’t want to give schools false hope, I just want to make a decision.”

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.

