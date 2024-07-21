Ikenna Alozie eyeing a potential visit soon

“I’m just working,” said Alozie, who checks in at No. 6 overall in the Rivals 100 for 2026. “I put in a lot of work to prepare because I’m trying to be the best player that I can be.”

Ikenna Alozie was hands-down the toughest defensive assignment in the backcourt at the adidas 3SSB Championship, but from his dictation of pace to his IQ to his innate ability to score at all three levels, sometimes with SportsCenter-worthy dunks in traffic, it looked more like he could make the case for being the toughest defensive assignment in the backcourt period.



Last week he more than accomplished that goal, leading the Utah Prospects to their second-straight adidas 3SSB Championship, averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals a game.

“There’s a lot of talent, so I’m always trying to just find ways to separate myself,” Alozie said. “My biggest thing is winning. That’s really all I care about. I’ll do anything out there to get my team that win.”

Naturally, his mentality lining up with his production caused a virtual logjam of coaches parked courtside for his games all weekend.

When asked which programs have been reaching out to him of late, Alozie named Kansas, Kansas State, Villanova, Louisville, Ohio State, Houston and Alabama, among others.

Since the adidas 3SSB, Alozie has picked up offers from Michigan and Wake Forest.

“I’m starting to think about taking a visit, but I don’t have anything planned,” Alozie said. “It’s early for me, so I’m just taking my time with everything.”

Programs will wait.

At 6-foot-4, Alozie’s combination of speed, quickness and athleticism, and, perhaps more importantly, his consistent dominance, have catapulted him to the top of the “must-have” lists for college coaches.

“I know I’ll have to watch more and more college basketball this season to see how different teams play,” Alozie said. “I’m talking to new coaches all the time, and I’m not in a hurry for anything.”