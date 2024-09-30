UConn’s first 2025 commit is five-star guard Darius Adams

UConn landed its first commitment of the 2025 recruiting cycle on Monday, when five-star guard Darius Adams committed to the defending champion Huskies. Adams chose head coach Dan Hurley’s juggernaut over fellow finalists Tennessee and a number of other high-major scholarship offers. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy explores what UConn is getting in the 6-foot-5 Adams as well as what it means for the Huskies.

WHAT UCONN IS GETTING

The 6-foot-5 guard has one of the most reliable shooting strokes in the 2025 class and also comes equipped with the ability to create his own shot from almost anywhere on the floor thanks to a confident handle, an attacking mentality and a high basketball IQ. For now, Adams goes as his jumper goes but he has the length and lateral quickness to be a high-level defender as he adds weight and gets more motivated on that end of the floor down the road. He’s added some additional muscle over the past year but still has a ways to go on that front. Adams possesses a number of translatable skills that should result in more consistent production as he beefs up, as he has the quickness, length and motor to be solid positional rebounder in addition to his gifts as a shooter and a ball handler.

WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE HUSKIES