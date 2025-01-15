 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amexrd1_250116.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amexrd1_250116.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Alvin Henderson Named 2025 Navy All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Published January 15, 2025 12:43 PM
Alvin Henderson.jpg

Alvin Henderson (Elba, AL/ Elba H.S.) was named the winner of the award which is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

Navy All-American Bowl

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award. Alvin Henderson (Elba, AL/ Elba H.S.) was named the winner of the award which is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

According to 247Sports, Henderson is a four-star prospect and signed with the Auburn Tigers. During his senior season he rushed for 3,620 yards and 61 rushing touchdowns.

Past winners of the award include Trevor Lawrence, Jeremiah Smith, and Bryce Young.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowll or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).