Alvin Henderson Named 2025 Navy All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

The Navy All-American Bowl Selection Committee announced the winner for the prestigious Navy All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year Award. Alvin Henderson (Elba, AL/ Elba H.S.) was named the winner of the award which is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player and is the most distinguished individual award given in high school football.

According to 247Sports, Henderson is a four-star prospect and signed with the Auburn Tigers. During his senior season he rushed for 3,620 yards and 61 rushing touchdowns.

Past winners of the award include Trevor Lawrence, Jeremiah Smith, and Bryce Young.

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics and Paralympics, the Premier League, and primetime’s #1 show for an unprecedented 13 consecutive years: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than four million unique television viewers and more than 25,000 fans in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled, as it features: 594 draft picks; 93 Super Bowl champions; 247 Pro Bowl selections; and 18 Heisman finalists. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/navy-all-american-bowll or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).