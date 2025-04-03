How things stand with top safeties in the Rivals250

Jireh Edwards

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.





With the surprising commitment of five-star Blaine Bradford – the No. 1 safety in 2026 – to Ohio State over LSU on Monday, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at where the remaining top 10 safeties in the 2026 Rivals250 might be headed.



Texas A&M is the front-runner in Edwards’ recruitment and he’s now said it multiple times, only reinforcing the Aggies as the top team after being in College Station over the weekend. Auburn, Oregon, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee are some others battling.



The four-star safety from New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr has been committed to LSU since August and it would be a stunner if he goes anywhere else. Bradford going to Ohio State was a surprise. If Hall backs off his pledge to the Tigers, it would be a shocker.



Michigan is in Calicut’s top two along with Texas but the Longhorns have been the front-runner for so much time that it would be a surprise if the Houston (Texas) North Shore standout doesn’t end up in Austin. Calicut definitely loved his visit to Ann Arbor but Texas is still the team to beat in his recruitment.



There has been some chatter that Oregon is the clear favorite right now in Washington’s recruitment. The Ducks and Alabama are the top two with some others, including USC right on the outside. Oregon could definitely be surging but Washington has always been high on Alabama, too.



The Jonesboro, Ga., four-star safety has been committed to Georgia since July and it has been his dream school. Miami is making major in-roads in this recruitment and the Hurricanes are more than capable of flipping him. Nebraska is also expected to get an official visit. But Miami is absolutely the biggest threat to flip him and it’s not unlikely.



Miami is the team to beat for the four-star from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas who keeps pretty quiet about his recruitment. His brother, Minkah, starred at Alabama so that’s a possibility. Georgia and Texas are hanging around, but it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Hurricanes kept him home.



Florida State has been tagged to the Milton, Fla., standout for so long and the Seminoles are still very much involved in this recruitment. Alabama has surged to the top of his list especially after his most recent visit to Tuscaloosa. Clemson could be a surprising dark horse with Oklahoma also involved, but the Crimson Tide have the top spot.



Georgia, Ole Miss and Miami could be a top three although the Buford, Ga., four-star still has a very long list of front-runners. The Bulldogs still hold a special place for the local standout. The Hurricanes definitely moved up after a weekend visit as all three will get official visits.