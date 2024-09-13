Arizona at Kansas State Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 14

Big 12 rivals meet up in one of only two games involving ranked teams going head-to-head this weekend as No. 20 Arizona travels to No. 14 Kansas State in a battle of Wildcats on Friday.

Fun Fact: Its a Big 12 matchup that does not count in the Big 12 standings.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch kickoff, betting lines, recent team performance, player stats, and, of course, our predictions, picks, and best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Wildcats vs Wildcats Friday Night

● Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

● Time: 8:00 PM EST

● Site: Bill Snyder Family Stadium

● City: Manhattan, KS

● TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Arizona vs Kansas State

● Moneyline : Arizona +230, Kansas State -300

● Spread : Kansas -7.5

● Total : 59.5

* odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is taking Noah Fifita Over 249.5 Passing Yards

There are a few ways this match can pan out. If this becomes a ground battle, my edge goes to Kansas State. With how poorly Kansas State looked in the secondary against Tulane, I guess that Arizona will use the brilliance of Noah Fifita to have offensive success.

I like his passing over. Darian Mensah finished last week 19-29 342 yards. Fifita has a great WR corps and the arm talent to

easily eclipse the 250-yard mark.

From the Trading Desk at BetMGM courtesy of John Ewing

Big 12 Championship Winner Odds:

Favorite: Utah Utes +275

Kansas State Wildcats +375

Arizona Wildcats +1200

Names to Know for Arizona and Kansas State

○ Arizona Wildcats: WR Tetairoa McMillian – McMillian was relatively quiet in Week 2 after going for 304 yards and 4 TDs in Week 1.

○ Kansas State Wildcats: RB DJ Giddens – Get the ball in the hands of your playmakers. Giddens has 307 total yards on 39 touches.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Wildcats vs. Wildcats

Kansas State ranks 106 th in pass yards per game

in pass yards per game Arizona ranks 27 th in pass yards per game

in pass yards per game Kansas State was 9-4-0 against the spread in 2023

Arizona was 10-2-0 against the spread in 2023

