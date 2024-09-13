Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

Former Patriots and Alabama OC Bill O’Brien is the new Head Coach with the Eagles of Boston College. He immediately earned respect by orchestrating a 28-13 Week 1 upset of defending ACC Champion Florida State.

True to form, O’Brien employed a smashmouth gameplan running 52 times for a staggering 263 yards and 5.1 yards per carry against an overwhelmed FSU defensive front. The Eagles now sit at 2-0 and are ranked 24th nationally despite being well off the preseason ACC contender radar.

Head Coach of the 6th-ranked Tigers Eli Drinkwitz is riding a seven-game win streak dating back to last season, with Missouri defeating their two lower-division 2024 opponents by a score of 89 points. Despite the easy road thus far, Mizzou hasn’t hit big plays the way you’d expect from the win differential, ranking 118th in IsoPPP, 120th in marginal explosiveness and 119th in 20+ yard play rate. Star WR Luther Burden was dinged up in their last contest against Buffalo but is tentatively expected to play at time of publishing.

Game Details and How to watch 2024 Boston College @ Missouri live

- Date: Saturday, September 14th, 2024

- Time: 12:45 PM EST

- Place: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

- City: Columbia, Missouri

- TV/Streaming: SEC Network

Latest Game odds for Boston College @ Missouri

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

Moneyline: Missouri -800, Boston College +550

Missouri -800, Boston College +550 Spread: Missouri -16.5 (-110)

Missouri -16.5 (-110) Over/Under: 54 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

This game opened at -16.5 and 54.5, with the total currently showing some variation between 54.5 and 53.5 depending on the book. BetMGM has the first half spread at -9.5 while the 1H total sits at 27.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet:

Eric Froton (@CFFroton) has a play on the Game Total:

“While BC has been able to generate a productive ground attack, they’re now facing an SEC-caliber defensive line that ranks 25th nationally in 247Sports talent rating and has yet to allow a point to their two lower-tiered opponents. Conversely BC will be looking to keep the pace suppressed and use their veer-inspired, motion offense to create confusion defensively and expose gaps. I think this game is worth an Under 54 points play.”

Quarterback matchup for Boston College @ Missouri

o Missouri: Brady Cook has been the full-time starting QB for Missouri since 2022, when he led the Tigers to a 6-7 record. It all came together for him last season, with Cook leading Mizzou to an 11-2 record while completing 65.5% of his passes for 8.9 yards per attempt with a 21-to-6 ratio. A part of his game that isn’t mentioned is his legitimate dual-threat ability, with Cook having rushed for 904 yards and fourteen touchdowns over the previous two seasons. In fact, he’s already cashed in three rushing scores in the first two games of 2024. His 84.4 PFF overall grade ranked 21st out of 95 FBS signal callers with 300+ dropbacks.

o Boston College: Thomas Castellanos’ 5’9/195 frame doesn’t fit the conventional dimensions of a Power Four quarterback. He’s not a naturally gifted passer, as his 57th-percentile passing grade will attest, but Castellanos’ 1,113 rushing yards is the most of all returning FBS quarterbacks. His mobility has been a real asset this season, as BC has had trouble in pass protection, allowing an unacceptable 42% pressure rate (133rd in FBS) and 10.5% sack rate (124th). While BC is extremely slanted to the ground game, running the ball 81% of the time on standard downs, Castellanos is extremely agile and bounces around the pocket like a pinball, making it difficult for defenders to get a grasp of him.

Eagles vs. Tigers news & recent stats

· Missouri loses four NFL Draft choices from their 23rd ranked SP+ defense, including three members of their secondary. They return five starters from a D that allowed just 336 total yards per game with 39 sacks.

· While Missouri’s 32.5 points per game average last year was the highest of HC Drinkwitz’s five-year coaching tenure, they will likely have to be even more prolific this season to account for the losses on the defensive side of the ball.

· Boston College ranks 130th in pace of play so far this season, as new HC Bill O’Brien’s preference to grind down defenses to a nub with a punishing ground game takes hold.

· The slow pace and ball control has also helped to vault BC to 12th in defensive success rate and 8th in EPA/Play. However, the secondary is allowing 20+ yard completions at a 19.5% rate, which is an issue the Eagles will need to address heading into ACC play.

