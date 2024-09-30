Heavyweight Ohio State vs. Oregon Big Ten bout to air on NBC, Peacock in college football Week 7

One of the best matchups of the 2024 college football season will take place on Oct. 12, and it’ll live on NBC and Peacock: Ohio State and Oregon duel at Autzen Stadium in a massive Big Ten showdown you won’t want to miss.

The Buckeyes come in at No. 3 and the Ducks No. 6 in the Week 6 AP Poll, each team undefeated through four weeks in the regular season.

That includes a decisive 38-7 victory for Ohio State on Saturday in East Lansing, and a 23-point win for the Ducks in their Big Ten debut Saturday against UCLA.

Oregon will be Ohio State’s first ranked opponent of the season, but through four games, the Buckeyes have nonetheless shown why they opened the season ranked No. 2 in the country: They’ve outscored their opponents a combined 195-27.

Their dominance has been led by Will Howard, the Kansas State graduate transfer quarterback who’s thrown for 1,039 yards on the season with eight touchdowns to two interceptions. (Howard exited briefly during the Michigan State game but reentered.)

Highlights: Howard's performance v. Michigan State Look back at Will Howard's performance in Week 5 against the Michigan State, where he threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns as the Buckeyes defeated the Spartans.

Jeremiah Smith (19 receptions, 364 yards), Emeka Egbuka (21 receptions, 362 yards) and Quinshon Judkins (47 carries, 390 yards) have helped Howard charge Ohio State’s high-octane offense, and all should play a role against Oregon.

For the Ducks, it’s been the Dillon Gabriel Show. The Heisman-contending quarterback has completed a whopping 81.5% of his passes this year for 1,192 yards, nine touchdowns and just one pick in his final season of eligibility after transferring from Oklahoma.

Gabriel’s favorite target with the Ducks has been Tez Johnson, who’s reeled in 33 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns, all team-highs. Jordan James paces Oregon’s rushing attack, with 386 yards and four scores on the season.

Gabriel vs. the Buckeyes’ top-ranked defense (measured by their 6.8 points allowed per game) will make for quite the matchup in Week 7 — and it’s one that could have massive implications on both the Big Ten title race and the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State leads the all-time series 9-1 (including the 2015 CFP National Championship Game), but that lone Oregon win came in their last matchup in 2021. The Buckeyes have traveled to Eugene once: in 1967.

NBC and Peacock are also your places for Notre Dame football in Week 7, with Stanford taking their 19th trip to South Bend in program history. The No. 14 Fighting Irish will be fresh off a bye week, having taken down then-No. 15 Louisville in a thriller on Saturday. Stanford will look to move to 3-2 this weekend against Virginia Tech before taking on the Irish.

