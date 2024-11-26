Illinois at Northwestern Best Bet: Odds, Predictions, Recent Stats, and Trends for November 30th

Illinois Fighting Illini (8-3) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (4-7) Preview:

The Fighting Illini are 8-3, ranked inside the top 25, and are bowl eligible. They travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on the 4-7 Northwestern Wildcats. With the Wildcats winning 45-43 last season, you can expect Brett Bielema to have his boys ready to finish the season strong.

The Illini enter this contest, winning back-to-back games and scoring 38 points in both. Their offense has been humming since the dud against Minnesota.

Northwestern is on a horrid skid, having lost four of its last five games. Their lone win was a 26-20 overtime victory over Purdue.

Now they try to close their season with a win over Illinois as a 7-point underdog.

Game Details & How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern:

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM EST

12:00 PM EST Site: Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium

Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium City: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Game Odds for Illinois at Northwestern via BetMGM:

Moneyline: Illinois (-250), Northwestern (+240)

Illinois (-250), Northwestern (+240) Spread: Illinois -7.5

Illinois -7.5 Total: 44.5

Betting Insights and Predictions:

NBC Sports Bet’s expert, Brad Thomas, is leaning towards Illinois -7.5 in this matchup.

Thomas: “I don’t have a very strong read on this game. On paper, the Illini should dominate the Wildcats. They are inside the top 50 in EPA margin and offensively, this team can put points on the board, which feels like the complete opposite thing can be said about Northwestern. They are 132 in net points per drive and 124th in offensive success rate. Illinois probably wins this game by double digits.”

Names to Know for Illinois at Northwestern:

Illinois Fighting Illini: QB Luke Altmyer – Altmyer has thrown for 2,373 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just three interceptions.

QB Luke Altmyer – Altmyer has thrown for 2,373 yards, 20 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Northwestern Wildcats: QB Jack Lausch – Lausch has thrown for 1,427 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Illinois at Northwestern:

Illinois is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 road games

Northwestern has lost 4 of its last 5 games

The average total game score (49.5) in Illinois’ last 10 road games is over the Total (44)

