Iowa at Maryland Best Bet: Odds, Predictions, Recent Stats, and Trends for November 23rd

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) vs. Maryland Terrapins (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) Preview:

The 6-4 Iowa Hawkeyes travel to College Park, Maryland, to take on the 4-6 Terrapins.

Some may think Iowa’s six wins at this point of the season is bad. However, the Hawkeyes should not be discouraged. This was a season in which they had to replace key members on the defense and implement an entirely new offensive system.

They have had some bright moments, including their road win in Minnesota and a thumping of Washington, Wisconsin, and Northwestern.

They will also be looking to bounce back from their road loss to UCLA prior to last week’s bye.

With their success, there must be some discussion about Kaleb Johnson. The junior running back has moved higher on draft boards with great play this season. The Ohio native has rushed for 1,328 yards and 20 touchdowns. His 1,328 yards lead the Big Ten, and the closest player to him is still nearly 300 yards away.

The season for Maryland was always going to be a challenge replacing the production of Taulia Tagovailoa. Billy Edwards Jr has been good in his stead. He’s thrown for 2,855 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The issue for Maryland this season has been on the defensive side of the ball. They will need to sure up their defense if they wish to pick up their second Big Ten win of the season.

Game Details & How to Watch Iowa vs. Maryland:

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 12:00 PM EST

12:00 PM EST Site: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (Byrd Stadium)

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium (Byrd Stadium) City: College Park, MD

College Park, MD TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Game Odds for Iowa at Maryland via BetMGM:

Moneyline: Iowa (-230), Maryland (+195)

Iowa (-230), Maryland (+195) Spread: Iowa -6.5

Iowa -6.5 Total Over/Under: 45.5



Betting Insights and Predictions

NBC Sports Bet’s Brad Thomas is leaning towards Over 45.5 points…

Thomas: “Auto betting the under on Iowa is a thing of the past. They are scoring more this season, and their defense is noticeably worse. It’s likely hard to believe, but Iowa is 8-2 to the over this season. Maryland is 7-3. These teams both give up too many points. The over will consistently be in play.

Names to Know for Iowa vs. Maryland:

Iowa Hawkeyes: RB Kaleb Johnson— Johnson, one of the top running backs in this upcoming NFL Draft, has been the offense for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He has a Big Ten-leading 1,328 yards. Johnson averages 7.1 yards per carry and has found the endzone 21 times.

Johnson, one of the top running backs in this upcoming NFL Draft, has been the offense for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He has a Big Ten-leading 1,328 yards. Johnson averages 7.1 yards per carry and has found the endzone 21 times. Maryland Terrapins: QB Billy Edwards Jr. – Edwards Jr. has thrown for 2,885 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Betting Trends & Insights Ahead of Iowa at Maryland:

Iowa is 8-2 to the OVER this season

Maryland is 7-3 to the OVER this season

Maryland has covered in its last 3 games as a home underdog

Iowa has lost 4 of its last 5 on the road

