Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 4

It’s Friday, September 20 and we’ve got Week 4 action in the Big Ten between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Iowa is 2-1 on the season following a Week 2 heartbreaking loss to rival Iowa State (20-19) and a bounce-back win over Troy (38-21) last weekend. The Hawkeyes finished last season with a 35-0 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl loss to Tennessee to end the year 10-3.

Minnesota is 2-1 this year and on a two-game winning streak beating Rhode Island (48-0) and Nevada (27-0) by a combined 75-0. Their lone loss was a 19-17 nailbiter to North Carolina. The Golden Gophers finished last season 6-7 and won the Quick Lane Bowl versus Bowling Green (30-24).

Game Details and How to watch Iowa vs. Minnesota Live

· Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

· Time: 7:30 PM EST

· Site: Huntington Bank Stadium

· City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

· TV/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Latest Game odds for Iowa vs. Minnesota - Week 4

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

· Moneyline: Iowa -135, Minnesota +115

· Spread: Iowa -2.5 (-110)

· Total: 35.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The total for this Big Ten matchup opened at 36.5 and has been bet down to 35.5, passing a key number of 36. There has been no movement on the ML or spread, but I’d expect Iowa to take heavy action Saturday morning.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers:

“Minnesota won 12-10 at Iowa last season to break an eight-game winning streak in the series for the Hawkeyes. Both teams will be very ground-dependent here and special teams will be a factor.

Iowa has won four straight at Minnesota with the Gophers scoring 17 total points in the last two meetings in Minnesota. The Gophers’ Max Brosmer has a 68.8 completion percentage on 77 throws this year and -5 rushing yards on 22 carries along with seven sacks taken. Iowa’s defense will have a field day, so give me the ML at -135 odds for my best bet this weekend.”

Quarterback matchup for Iowa vs. Minnesota

Iowa: Cade McNamara (31.2 QBR, 109th) hasn’t been asked to do much for Iowa as he’s compiled 526 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions on a 63.9% completion percentage this season. McNamara appeared in five games for Iowa last season and played at Michigan from 2020-2022 before that.

Minnesota: Max Brosmer (45.9 QBR, 83rd) has been sacked 7 times this season and will have a tough test against Iowa’s defense. Brosmer has 3 touchdowns to 1 interception to go along with 627 passing yards and a 68.8 completion percentage. He is a 5th-year senior who played at New Hampshire from 2019-2023.

Hawkeyes vs. Golden Gophers player news & recent stats

The Under is 2-1 in the past three meetings and Iowa is 2-1 ATS and on the ML.

Iowa has cashed the First Quarter Under in 10 of the last 13 games.

Iowa is 3-0 to the Over this season, while Minnesota is 2-0 to the Under.

Minnesota has covered the spread 5 of the past 9 games at home.

These two defenses have forced a combined 13 turnovers this season and gave the ball away twice each.

