Iowa QB Cade McNamara is in the concussion protocol, Brendan Sullivan will start against Wisconsin

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara is in the concussion protocol and will not play Saturday against Wisconsin, coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday.

Brendan Sullivan, who replaced McNamara in the second half against Northwestern last week, will take over as the starter.

It was unclear when McNamara was injured. Ferentz said McNamara took a hard shot in the second quarter. McNamara also was on the receiving end of a roughing-the-passer penalty late in the first quarter.

Ferentz said he was hopeful McNamara would be available for the Nov. 8 game at UCLA.

McNamara started the first eight games for the Hawkeyes (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten). He transferred from Michigan two years ago and missed a significant portion of 2023 fall camp with a leg injury. His season ended in the fifth game when he tore the ACL in his left knee. In 2022, a knee injury ended his season with Michigan after three games.

“Feel badly for him because it’s been a tough stretch really for about two and a half years,” Ferentz said. “I’ve said it before and you guys have heard me say it a million times, the worst thing about coaching is dealing with injuries. It’s something nobody wants to deal with, and certainly he’s had his tough share of bad luck here. I feel bad about that, but hopefully we’ll get him back soon, get him back on his feet.”