Nicole Auerbach’s Week 6 College Football Playoff projection: Bama’s back!

That dazzling Ryan Williams catch will be played on a loop for a long time to come in Tuscaloosa, as Alabama defeated Georgia in an instant classic last Saturday night. That win also catapulted the Crimson Tide to the top of this week’s AP poll and my new College Football Playoff projection.

Now, that top spot will shake itself out as the season goes on, as we get more data points and games between the teams atop the SEC standings. But for now it goes to the team with the best win in the country — because I still think quite highly of Georgia, even though the ‘Dawgs lost that one. I’ve still got questions about the offense and the lack of a Brock Bowers-type safety valve/threat, but I was incredibly impressed by the growth that team showed us over the course of the game as it learned and reacted to what Alabama showed it in the first half. That’s why I’m keeping Georgia in the top six and still ahead of Tennessee, even though the Vols have been more dominant against their opponents so far. Again, this will all work itself out in a few weeks — we’re not far off from the Third Saturday in October — but for now I’m keeping my faith in Kirby Smart.

Ohio State remains the No. 2 seed in my CFP projection for obvious reasons. I debated swapping Miami and Clemson because of the ‘Canes’ close call against Virginia Tech but opted to keep Miami in the ACC champion spot for the time being. This is what the Cam Ward Experience is; you have to endure some of the bad turnovers to then also enjoy the great Heisman-caliber plays. But, for the record, I do think Clemson could very well win the ACC. The Tigers are steamrolling their opponents right now, and I don’t expect that to stop anytime soon. (Certainly not this weekend against Florida State ...)

Kansas State is back in the Big 12 champion spot after a win over Oklahoma State coupled with a Utah loss to Arizona. I don’t think the Utes can win this league without Cam Rising, and the longer it takes to actually see him in a game, the more I worry about his prognosis. Avery Johnson is improving in front of our eyes, and I’ll ride with the Wildcats for the time being in a league that still seems fairly wide-open. BYU, 5-0 with a big win over Kansas State on its resume, is also on my radar.

Oregon has been taking care of business rather quietly out west since its game against Boise State, so I continue to trust that they belong somewhere amid all the SEC teams in that seed 5-8 range. I’m not entirely sure what the correct order of those teams is right now, but Dillon Gabriel and co. have been solid in recent weeks, and the Ducks’ last two games haven’t been close against opponents they were supposed to beat handily. I’ll keep them in this seed range until we learn more about ‘em against Ohio State on Oct. 12.

Last but not least: UNLV. The Rebels stay put in the No. 12 spot as my highest-ranked Group of 5 champion. Now, AP poll voters have Boise State a few spots ahead of UNLV in that poll, but I’m sticking with the Rebels after two Power 4 wins and a blowout win over Fresno State this weekend after Matthew Sluka left the team. They’re going to be just fine — if not better — with Hajj-Malik Johnson in charge. So, let’s reward that kind of statement win with another week at No. 12 here. Boise State has plenty of time to make its case to overtake UNLV in this projection as the season continues.