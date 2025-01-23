 Skip navigation
Notre Dame CB Benjamin Morrison enters the NFL draft following a season-ending hip injury

  
Published January 23, 2025 06:29 PM
Benjamin Morrison

Notre Dame corner back Benjamin Morrison addresses media after a Notre Dame football practice at Irish Athletic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, in South Bend.

MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE/MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, a junior who missed most of the season following a hip injury in October, is entering the NFL draft.

Morrison announced his decision on social media Thursday, writing, “This is not just the end of one chapter — it’s the beginning of another. I’ll carry the lessons, memories, and love from Notre Dame every step of the way.”

Morrison is widely considered a potential first-round pick in April.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Morrison had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2022. He had three interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups in 2023, when he was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Morrison started Notre Dame’s first six games this season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.

He finished his Notre Dame career with nine interceptions, 27 passes defended and 84 tackles.