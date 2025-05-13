Pirates ace Paul Skenes is joining Team USA for the World Baseball Classic

NEW YORK — Paul Skenes is ready to take on the world.

The Pittsburgh Pirates ace announced that he will join Team USA when the World Baseball Classic returns next spring.

The reigning National League Rookie of the Year — who spent two years at the Air Force Academy before transferring to LSU — is expected to be near the top of the rotation for the Americans, who are coming off a runner-up finish to Japan at the 2023 WBC.

Skenes, who soon turns 23, was the top pick in the 2023 amateur draft. The 6-foot-6 right-hander is 14-7 with a 2.16 ERA in 32 career starts. That includes a 3-4 mark with a 2.63 ERA this season. Skenes gave up one run in six innings against the New York Mets and exited with the lead before Pittsburgh’s bullpen gave it away late in a 4-3 loss.

The 2026 WBC will be held from March 5 to 17 in Tokyo, Houston, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Skenes and the rest of Team USA will begin pool play in Houston from March 6-11.