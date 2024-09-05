Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7

Week 2 of the college football season and Ohio State is hosting Western Michigan in Columbus Saturday evening.

The Buckeyes got off to a slow start last weekend against the Akron Zips. They trailed 3-0 early and led just 7-3 after Quarter #1, but eventually the offense clicked and QB Will Howard led Ohio State to a comfortable 52-6 win in their season opener.

The Broncos hung tough with Wisconsin last weekend trailing just 10-7 at halftime and actually leading 14-7 in the 3rd quarter. Eventually, though, they fell just short and lost 28-14 to the Badgers.

This is the 2nd time these schools have met. The Buckeyes claimed the 1st game 38-12 in 2015.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch kickoff, betting lines, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Broncos vs. Buckeyes Saturday

● Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

● Time: 7:30PM EST

● Site: Ohio Stadium

● City: Columbus, OH

● TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Western Michigan vs. Ohio State

● Moneyline : NOT OFFERED

● Spread : Buckeyes 38.5

● Total : 54.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Ohio State to keep Western Michigan’s offense in check.

“Will Howard, welcome to Columbus. You didn’t meet my 1st Quarter standards, but the final three quarters, you looked pretty good. And that defense for Ohio State will keep them in every game. I think Western Michigan coming to Columbus won’t score more than a touchdown. They did get two, one-yard touchdowns in a loss to Wisconsin last week, but that won’t happen at Ohio State. Give me the Broncos Team Total UNDER on Saturday.”

Names to Know for Western Michigan vs. Ohio State

○ Broncos: RB Jalen Buckley – RB1 for Western Michigan carried the rock 16 times for 64 yards against Wisconsin

○ Buckeyes: QB Will Howard – the transfer from Kansas State was 17-28 for 228 yards with 3 TDs against Akron

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of the Broncos vs. Buckeyes

● Ohio State did not cover the spread against Akron

● Freshman WR Jeremiah Smith had 2 TD receptions for the Buckeyes in his collegiate debut last weekend

● QB Hayden Wolff was 12-18 for 141 yards with 1 INT last weekend for the Broncos

● Ohio State is 36-0 against teams from the MAC

