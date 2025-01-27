Big Ten Spotlight: Three programs off to hot starts

The 2026 recruiting cycle is still in its infancy but that hasn’t stopped some programs from racing out to hot start with several big commitments.

Here are three programs in the Big Ten that are pacing the league right now with their 2026 classes.

ILLINOIS

Bret Bielema Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports



Coming off an impressive 10-win season that included a bowl win over South Carolina, coach Bret Bielema has the buzz at an all-time high around his program. The team currently has five commitments for the 2026 recruiting class including three from the state of Florida. Among the Floridians is four-star QB Michael Clayton II, the highest-ranked prospect so far for the Illini. Illinois has a ton of buzz in the Sunshine State right now for the work it’s doing on the recruiting trail. But it’s at home in Illinois where the perception of the program is quickly changing. That should pay big dividends this cycle with a loaded in-state crop in 2026. MORE ILLINOIS: 2026 commitment list

IOWA

Marcello Vitti



Coach Kirk Ferentz isn’t known for overseeing hot starts in recruiting but things are different for the 2026 cycle. The team already has four commitments for the class led by four-star athlete Marcello Vitti. Coming off an impressive Junior Day, the Hawkeyes are poised to have a big week on the recruiting trail. The program is also trending for elite interior offensive lineman Hudson Parliament. Iowa is cleaning up in the trenches this cycle. If offensive coordinator Tim Lester can convince more skill guys to get on board, the Hawkeyes will have something special in 2026. MORE IOWA: 2026 commitment list

PENN STATE



It’s not surprising that Penn State is off to a good start in the 2026 recruiting class. Under James Franklin the team has recruited well and that will continue on a yearly basis. So why did the Nittany Lions make the list? Because we all know the biggest weakness of the program has been wide receiver. And the Nittany Lions are already off to a great start adding talent to the room. Indiana four-star Jerquaden Guiliford has real upside and is poised to make a leap his senior year. Delaware native Jahsiear Rogers could wind up being a steal with his athleticism out of the slot. Levar Keys is another slot-type that adds speed to the room. Upgrading receiver is a huge priority for Franklin’s program. So far, its going better than expected for the 2026 class. MORE PENN STATE: 2026 commitment list

