Dan Lanning, Oregon land commitment from four-star DE Tobi Haastrup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

mwruzauopneapuot3f9j.webp
Five-star QB Tavien St. Clair signs with Ohio State
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round One
Kevin Kisner to be lead analyst for NBC’s golf coverage in 2025
iwat7qzm085fd0jfvef7.webp
Michigan’s surge continues with five-star Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng’s pledge
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtsound_241204.jpg
With new perspective, JT aims for better season
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_241204.jpg
Timber heads Arsenal in front of Manchester United
nbc_pl_avlvsbre_secondgoalv2_241204.jpg
Watkins’ penalty gives Aston Villa 2-1 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

mwruzauopneapuot3f9j.webp
Five-star QB Tavien St. Clair signs with Ohio State
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round One
Kevin Kisner to be lead analyst for NBC’s golf coverage in 2025
iwat7qzm085fd0jfvef7.webp
Michigan’s surge continues with five-star Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng’s pledge
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jtsound_241204.jpg
With new perspective, JT aims for better season
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_241204.jpg
Timber heads Arsenal in front of Manchester United
nbc_pl_avlvsbre_secondgoalv2_241204.jpg
Watkins’ penalty gives Aston Villa 2-1 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Dan Lanning, Oregon land commitment from four-star DE Tobi Haastrup

  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published December 4, 2024 04:24 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo
ykqhyf9iipns6b6eolmn.webp


Tobi Haastrup is heading to the Pacific Northwest.

Haastrup‘s first season playing varsity football in the Lone Star State yielded college scholarships from powerhouse programs nationwide. After wrestling with his college decision for the past few days, the four-star DE originally from Britain has locked in his commitment to Oregon.

Haastrup inked with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Mizzou, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Boston College, and Florida State were also in play with Haastrup, who months into jump-starting his football experience is tabbed as the No. 169 player in the Rivals250.

His final visit to Eugene put the Ducks over the edge.

“It was a decision I made based on how I felt ... I felt I was at home there,” Haastrup told Rivals. “They checked any and every box -- being at home, definitely, Oregon checked that off more than any other school.”


Upon visiting Oregon last weekend for his official visit, Dan Lanning and the Ducks received Haastrup and his family with open arms.

The Ducks left a strong-enough message that continued to resonate with the No. 12-ranked DE in the Rivals250 through Signing Day.

“I’m definitely a man of faith, so I looked to God before making any decision,” he explained. “Oregon made me feel at peace. It’s where I wanted to go and I definitely know It’ll be the right place for me and my piece of mind.”

“From the jump, from moment I got there, there were 30 coaches in and around the elevator bringing me a warm welcome,” Haastrup continued. “Dan Lanning took me in as if I was a part of the team, a part of the culture. The message and Coach (Tosh) Lupoi gave me -- those people showed how important I was to them and how key I was to making a difference there in the near future.”

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.