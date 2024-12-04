Dan Lanning, Oregon land commitment from four-star DE Tobi Haastrup
Tobi Haastrup is heading to the Pacific Northwest.
Haastrup‘s first season playing varsity football in the Lone Star State yielded college scholarships from powerhouse programs nationwide. After wrestling with his college decision for the past few days, the four-star DE originally from Britain has locked in his commitment to Oregon.
Haastrup inked with the Ducks on Wednesday.
Mizzou, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Boston College, and Florida State were also in play with Haastrup, who months into jump-starting his football experience is tabbed as the No. 169 player in the Rivals250.
His final visit to Eugene put the Ducks over the edge.
“It was a decision I made based on how I felt ... I felt I was at home there,” Haastrup told Rivals. “They checked any and every box -- being at home, definitely, Oregon checked that off more than any other school.”
Upon visiting Oregon last weekend for his official visit, Dan Lanning and the Ducks received Haastrup and his family with open arms.
The Ducks left a strong-enough message that continued to resonate with the No. 12-ranked DE in the Rivals250 through Signing Day.
“I’m definitely a man of faith, so I looked to God before making any decision,” he explained. “Oregon made me feel at peace. It’s where I wanted to go and I definitely know It’ll be the right place for me and my piece of mind.”
“From the jump, from moment I got there, there were 30 coaches in and around the elevator bringing me a warm welcome,” Haastrup continued. “Dan Lanning took me in as if I was a part of the team, a part of the culture. The message and Coach (Tosh) Lupoi gave me -- those people showed how important I was to them and how key I was to making a difference there in the near future.”
