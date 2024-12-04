Dan Lanning, Oregon land commitment from four-star DE Tobi Haastrup



Tobi Haastrup is heading to the Pacific Northwest.

Haastrup‘s first season playing varsity football in the Lone Star State yielded college scholarships from powerhouse programs nationwide. After wrestling with his college decision for the past few days, the four-star DE originally from Britain has locked in his commitment to Oregon.

Haastrup inked with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Mizzou, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Boston College, and Florida State were also in play with Haastrup, who months into jump-starting his football experience is tabbed as the No. 169 player in the Rivals250.

His final visit to Eugene put the Ducks over the edge.

“It was a decision I made based on how I felt ... I felt I was at home there,” Haastrup told Rivals. “They checked any and every box -- being at home, definitely, Oregon checked that off more than any other school.”