Fact or Fiction: Auburn will be top portal QB destination this offseason



Rivals rankings director and national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman is joined by Caleb Jones of AuburnSports.com, Ben Golan of RedRaiderSports.com and national recruiting analyst Marshall Levenson to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. Auburn should be the most attractive destination for a quarterback in the transfer portal

Hugh Freeze © Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK



Friedman: FACT. What’s missing from Auburn that a quarterback could want? Hugh Freeze and the Tigers have one of the best receiver corps in the nation, a talented stable of running backs and an improving offensive line, not to mention plenty of playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. Freeze has proven to be an excellent offensive mind in the past and it seems like the only thing remaining for him to find is a quarterback who can unlock his prolific offense. Jones: FACT. There’s a lot of things that can happen in the off-season, so who knows what other opportunities open up, but at this moment, Auburn should be the most attractive destination for a quarterback in the transfer portal. Regardless if Hugh Freeze manages to flip Deuce Knight from Notre Dame or not, the Tigers will still look to add a transfer QB. With young weapons around like Cam Coleman, Perry Thompson and Malcolm Simmons and more on the way in Derick Smith and Alvin Henderson, Auburn’s offense could be an elite QB away from being one of the nation’s best. Combined with playing in the SEC against the best of the best, there should not be a better opportunity in the portal.

2. Texas Tech fans should be worried about the possibility of Micah Hudson entering the transfer portal after the season.

Micah Hudson © Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK



Friedman: FACT. It’s been puzzling to see Micah Hudson not get nearly as much playing time as the other touted receivers from the 2024 recruiting class. The Texas native made highlight catch after highlight catch throughout his high school career but he has yet to become a major part of the Texas Tech offense. Whether it’s Hudson having missed the spring workouts recovering from offseason surgery or something else entirely, Hudson doesn’t seem to be up to speed with the Texas Tech offense just yet despite being incredibly talented. If he isn’t given the opportunity to play, it’s only natural in this day and age for players to wonder whether or not they are in the right situation. The transfer portal is an ever present threat for teams who have talented players at premium positions and Hudson could be a transfer candidate at some point down the line, even if it isn’t this year. Golan: FICTION. In the era of the transfer portal there are no surprises, but nothing that’s happened so far would lead you to believe that Micah Hudson is looking to leave Texas Tech. Yes, he has played sparingly through two weeks, but he also understands why and what he has to do to receive more playing time. In fact, when head coach Joey McGuire was asked about Hudson during his mid-week presser, he noted that Hudson is “fired up and all in”. Hudson also recently signed with Adidas and became the first Team Mahomes football player, which gives him even more incentive to stick it out in Lubbock. Expect Hudson to be more involved in the offense as the season progresses, and I don’t think Texas Tech fans should be concerned with the transfer portal as it relates to Micah Hudson.

3. Preston Stone is probably going to head to the transfer portal.

Preston Stone © Jerome Miron-Imagn Images



Friedman: FACT. Getting demoted during the season is surely tough for Preston Stone to swallow after a solid 2023 campaign. Kevin Jennings will start at quarterback for SMU this week after head coach Rhett Lashlee made the switch official. Statistically, Stone posted an impressive season last year but he hasn’t continued to improve and now he’ll have to look on from the sideline. Stone’s options are limited, especially if he hopes to remain at SMU next season. If he doesn’t get another chance to make a big impact for the Mustangs this year, he’ll likely head into next year behind Jennings and have to compete with incoming freshman Ty Hawkins. In all likelihood, Stone will enter the transfer portal after the season and should have some starting options at the Group of Five level. Levenson: FACT. The 2024 season was a make or break year for Stone, who is in his fourth season at SMU. The veteran quarterback got his first start in 2022 and secured the spot in 2023. Now that he has been officially replaced, I don’t foresee him regaining the spot. It is rare we see a quarterback win a battle, lose it, then prove enough to take it back full time. He is late in his career and it would likely be best for him to look elsewhere where he can find a solidified spot, potentially at a non-Power Four program. Kevin Jennings is looking to make a name for himself and the Mustangs have four-star Ty Hawkins entering the fold next season, so there will be a healthy amount of competition in the quarterback room. At this point in his career, no one is going to fault Stone for looking to do the most with the rest of his career.

