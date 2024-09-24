Fact or Fiction: Colorado will be attractive to QBs this offseason

Rivals rankings director and national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman is joined by Jason Higdon of 1standTenFlorida.com , Sean Williams of PowerMizzou.com and Matt Moreno of CUSportsReport.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.



Friedman: FICTION. If DJ Lagway decides the Mississippi State game is his last of the season, it would be purely an act of self-preservation. The game today will be Lagway’s fourth of the season, which means if he doesn’t play again this season he’ll preserve his redshirt but it will be a clear signal that he doesn’t think he can get anything more out of this season. However, the added flexibility of another year of eligibility in the unpredictable college football world is incredibly valuable.

Through just a few games this season Lagway has shown the sky-high potential he brings to the field. Gaining experience in live action is an essential part of development but it will be up to Lagway to decide if playing in a fifth game this season is the best decision for him. My guess is he’ll continue to play this season.

Higdon: FICTION. There has been talk from the program that some players suggest they will take a redshirt year after this weekend’s game to save a year of eligibility. While that might be the case for some, I can’t see a scenario where that would benefit DJ Lagway, and in fact, it would only hinder his progression, setting him back a whole year until he can get those reps.

Lagway needs to gain experience in real games under the lights. He has all the intangibles you look for in a quarterback: size, strength, arm talent and football IQ. The one thing he can’t get is actual live game reps, and the only way he will get those is to play. I believe it would be an enormous mistake on his part if this is the course of action he chooses.

Some believe if the Florida Gators make a coaching change, Lagway will enter his name in the portal, possibly testing the waters elsewhere. The what-if game is challenging to play right now, and until Florida makes a move, those things are still to be determined. Lagway has gone out of his way to let the younger players know he is all in with the “program” and is it for the long haul.