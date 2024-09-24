Fact or Fiction: Colorado will be attractive to QBs this offseason
Rivals rankings director and national transfer portal analyst Adam Friedman is joined by Jason Higdon of 1standTenFlorida.com, Sean Williams of PowerMizzou.com and Matt Moreno of CUSportsReport.com to tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.
MORE FACT OR FICTION: This is Oklahoma’s biggest recruiting weekend of the year
MORE TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer Team Ranking | Football Player Ranking | Basketball Player Ranking
1. The Mississippi State game will be the last game DJ Lagway plays this season
Friedman: FICTION. If DJ Lagway decides the Mississippi State game is his last of the season, it would be purely an act of self-preservation. The game today will be Lagway’s fourth of the season, which means if he doesn’t play again this season he’ll preserve his redshirt but it will be a clear signal that he doesn’t think he can get anything more out of this season. However, the added flexibility of another year of eligibility in the unpredictable college football world is incredibly valuable.
Through just a few games this season Lagway has shown the sky-high potential he brings to the field. Gaining experience in live action is an essential part of development but it will be up to Lagway to decide if playing in a fifth game this season is the best decision for him. My guess is he’ll continue to play this season.
Higdon: FICTION. There has been talk from the program that some players suggest they will take a redshirt year after this weekend’s game to save a year of eligibility. While that might be the case for some, I can’t see a scenario where that would benefit DJ Lagway, and in fact, it would only hinder his progression, setting him back a whole year until he can get those reps.
Lagway needs to gain experience in real games under the lights. He has all the intangibles you look for in a quarterback: size, strength, arm talent and football IQ. The one thing he can’t get is actual live game reps, and the only way he will get those is to play. I believe it would be an enormous mistake on his part if this is the course of action he chooses.
Some believe if the Florida Gators make a coaching change, Lagway will enter his name in the portal, possibly testing the waters elsewhere. The what-if game is challenging to play right now, and until Florida makes a move, those things are still to be determined. Lagway has gone out of his way to let the younger players know he is all in with the “program” and is it for the long haul.
2. Missouri should try to bring in a quarterback transfer this offseason
Friedman: FACT. The Tigers will be losing Brady Cook after the season and, other than Drew Pyne, there isn’t much experience at the quarterback position on Missouri’s roster. As it stands right now, Sam Horn is likely the future starter for the Tigers and head coach Eli Drinkwitz but surely they’ll add a more experienced quarterback to the mix. Freshman Aidan Glover hasn’t played yet and Matt Zollers, their Rivals250 quarterback commit in the 2025 recruiting class, won’t be ready to play when he gets to campus.
Williams: FACT. Bringing in a transfer quarterback seems to be the norm for most programs anymore, especially ones that lose an experienced starter. That will be the case with Missouri after this season when Brady Cook exhausts his eligibility. Aside from Drew Pyne, the Tigers’ quarterback room doesn’t offer any significant college experience. So far, we haven’t seen much from Sam Horn in his collegiate career. Aidan Glover will be finishing up his freshman season and Missouri will welcome Rivals250 talent Matt Zollers in the fold in the offseason. All that said, experience is key and that’s why I see Missouri making a transfer addition this offseason.
3. Colorado will be an attractive destination for quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason
Friedman: FICTION. Does the Coach Prime ride end after this season? Shedeur Sanders will very likely be off to the NFL. Travis Hunter surely will as well. Is Colorado’s roster all that attractive to quarterbacks looking for another program? The offensive line is still a work in progress and it remains to be seen just what playmakers at receiver and running back will be ready to step up.
There are NIL factors to consider, which will likely be the driving force behind any quarterback’s initial interest in Colorado. We’ll see how attractive Colorado can be to a quarterback who isn’t the son of the head coach.
Moreno: FACT. The JuJu Lewis to Boulder conversation has quieted down since the summer. Barring a change, it feels like the Buffaloes are going to lose out on adding the five-star prospect.
There have been some rotating top targets for Colorado as it looks towards a future without Shedeur Sanders. At one point, Deuce Knight looked like a potential option while Antwann Hill was once in the mix as a previous CU commit early in the process. Now, it seems inevitable that the answer for Deion Sanders will be in the portal. It’s clear his coaching staff will highlight the position, and there are a number of offensive weapons who should make it an attractive option.
Still, the offensive line is the question mark. It would certainly help solidify Colorado’s chances at a top arm this offseason if that group can show improvement the rest of this year. Ultimately, there is a draw for portal players to suit up for Sanders and the Buffs. Combine that appeal with NIL opportunities in Boulder and the chance to play in a pass-heavy system, and it should have Colorado in play for a top quarterback this winter.
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.