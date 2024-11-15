Four-star CB Shamar Arnoux flips from USC to Auburn

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xayxvmc1wzokckz5shoz
Nebraska flips four-star OLB Dawson Merritt away from Alabama
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NCAA Football: Florida at Georgia
Florida coach Billy Napier declares QB DJ Lagway ‘ready to play’ after hamstring injury
Syndication: USA TODAY
Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock, death certificate says

Top Clips

nbc_soc_jamusmnt_241114.jpg
Highlights: Jamaica vs. USMNT (En Español)
nbc_soc_usapenaltysavev2_241114.jpg
Turner makes penalty save to keep USMNT ahead
nbc_soc_usagoal1_241114.jpg
Pepi scores in first minutes for USMNT vs. Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xayxvmc1wzokckz5shoz
Nebraska flips four-star OLB Dawson Merritt away from Alabama
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
NCAA Football: Florida at Georgia
Florida coach Billy Napier declares QB DJ Lagway ‘ready to play’ after hamstring injury
Syndication: USA TODAY
Los Angeles Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock, death certificate says

Top Clips

nbc_soc_jamusmnt_241114.jpg
Highlights: Jamaica vs. USMNT (En Español)
nbc_soc_usapenaltysavev2_241114.jpg
Turner makes penalty save to keep USMNT ahead
nbc_soc_usagoal1_241114.jpg
Pepi scores in first minutes for USMNT vs. Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Four-star CB Shamar Arnoux flips from USC to Auburn

  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published November 14, 2024 09:49 PM
Sponsored by:
Rivals Article Logo

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


Shamar Arnoux has pulled the trigger on another big flip in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

After a string of visits to the Plains since the summer, Arnoux has flipped his commitment from USC to Auburn just less than three aways until National Signing Day. Arnoux committed to the Trojans over those Tigers in June.

After three visits back to campus since attending Big Cat Weekend and the games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas this fall, the No. 12-ranked cornerback in the Rivals250 found a fit in the Plains.

Arnoux made it official before returning back to campus this weekend for the Tigers’ game vs. Louisiana-Monroe.

“I’m trusting my gut,” Arnoux told Rivlals of his decision to flip to the Tigers.

“I’ve been able to build a real relationship with the staff and my gut tells me it’s right.”


The blue-chip cornerback out of Carrollton (Ga.) High School was a one-time Tennessee verbal. After making a handful of official visits in June, Arnoux pledged to the Trojans over Auburn and Florida State.

Arnoux’s first visit after declaring for USC was back to Auburn, which is set to host him a fourth time on Saturday. Miami also made a run at the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder.

“Every time I step foot in Auburn, Ala.,” he said, “It feels like I’m home.”