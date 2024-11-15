Four-star CB Shamar Arnoux flips from USC to Auburn

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



Shamar Arnoux has pulled the trigger on another big flip in the 2025 recruiting cycle.

After a string of visits to the Plains since the summer, Arnoux has flipped his commitment from USC to Auburn just less than three aways until National Signing Day. Arnoux committed to the Trojans over those Tigers in June.

After three visits back to campus since attending Big Cat Weekend and the games against Vanderbilt and Arkansas this fall, the No. 12-ranked cornerback in the Rivals250 found a fit in the Plains.

Arnoux made it official before returning back to campus this weekend for the Tigers’ game vs. Louisiana-Monroe.

“I’m trusting my gut,” Arnoux told Rivlals of his decision to flip to the Tigers.

“I’ve been able to build a real relationship with the staff and my gut tells me it’s right.”