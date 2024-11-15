Nebraska flips four-star OLB Dawson Merritt away from Alabama

 Skip navigation
Published November 14, 2024 10:35 PM
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


Flip season is on and just got real for Nebraska. Four-star outside linebacker Dawson Merritt has announced that he’s flipped from Alabama to the Huskers.


Merritt had been a long time target of the Huskers and remained a priority even after his initial commitment to Alabama.

The Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley four-star is the 20th commitment for Nebraska’s 2025 recruiting class. The class currently sits inside the top 20 the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

WHAT MERRITT MEANS FOR NEBRASKA


If Nebraska is going to return to the national scene part of the story will be that the program started landing elite talent from the Midwest. So it’s a huge deal that the Huskers were able to pull the flip with Merritt who is among the best players in the region this cycle.

Merritt joins offensive lineman Julian Marks, linebacker Christian Jones, running back Jamarion Parker, defensive lineman Tyson Terry and wide receiver Isaiah Mozee as four-stars in the class from the Midwest. That’s a terrific haul for Rhule as he rebuilds the program.

This commitment also shows another important thing for Rhule. He can land players that want to go to elite programs. The relationship between Rhule and the Merritt family is fantastic. That’s because of Rhule’s ability to connect and how he kept on Dawson even after he gave his commitment to Alabama.

WHAT MERRITT BRINGS FOR THE HUSKERS


Versatility is the name of the game for Merritt. He’s exactly the type of potential defensive chess piece that defensive coordinator Tony White loves to coach. The Kansas native has the arm length, bend and quickness that can make him a good pass rusher. There are moments he flashed that ability when I saw him play in person this season.

But Merritt has a frame (6-3, 200) that will likely be able to hold 20-30 more pounds. Strength coach Corey Campbell will want to put some additional muscle mass on him before he hits the field in Lincoln. If that happens, Merritt could also be a player that plays some off-ball linebacker in the way that John Bullock currently plays for the team.