Nebraska flips four-star OLB Dawson Merritt away from Alabama

Flip season is on and just got real for Nebraska. Four-star outside linebacker Dawson Merritt has announced that he’s flipped from Alabama to the Huskers.



Merritt had been a long time target of the Huskers and remained a priority even after his initial commitment to Alabama. The Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley four-star is the 20th commitment for Nebraska’s 2025 recruiting class. The class currently sits inside the top 20 the Rivals team recruiting rankings.

WHAT MERRITT MEANS FOR NEBRASKA



If Nebraska is going to return to the national scene part of the story will be that the program started landing elite talent from the Midwest. So it’s a huge deal that the Huskers were able to pull the flip with Merritt who is among the best players in the region this cycle. Merritt joins offensive lineman Julian Marks, linebacker Christian Jones, running back Jamarion Parker, defensive lineman Tyson Terry and wide receiver Isaiah Mozee as four-stars in the class from the Midwest. That’s a terrific haul for Rhule as he rebuilds the program. This commitment also shows another important thing for Rhule. He can land players that want to go to elite programs. The relationship between Rhule and the Merritt family is fantastic. That’s because of Rhule’s ability to connect and how he kept on Dawson even after he gave his commitment to Alabama.

WHAT MERRITT BRINGS FOR THE HUSKERS