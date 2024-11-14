 Skip navigation
NFL legacy LB Thomas Davis Jr. commits to Notre Dame

  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst,
  • By
  • Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst
  
Published November 13, 2024 08:39 PM
Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.


Thomas Davis Jr. waited weeks to make his return to South Bend, and now he’s ready to make his college decision.

Davis, the No. 4-ranked linebacker in the Rivals250 for the 2026 recruiting class and the son of former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis, has locked in his commitment to Notre Dame.

The No. 119 overall player in the Rivals250 out of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High School in North Carolina was back on campus over the weekend celebrating his birthday weekend visiting the Irish for the third time this year.

After visits to Notre Dame in the spring and over the summer, Davis made it official on Tuesday night.

“It was great, I really enjoyed this visit,” Davis told Rivals of his time back on campus.

“Being able to experience game day and see the big win, meeting with the coaches and the coaching staff, and spending time with them as well, too,” he continued on highlights of his time back on campus.


Davis was a top target for Notre Dame and head coach Marcus Freeman.

“I got to eat with some of the players who I’m friends with, and then being able to sit down and talk one-on-one with Coach Freeman and also watch film with Coach (Al) Golden and Coach Bullough was great, too.”

That one-on-one time with the staff continues to resonate with the priority target on the defensive side of the ball.

“It was very exciting and I’m so grateful they took the time to meet with me one-on-one,” Davis continued. “It was a very good experience spending that one-on-one time with them.”