NFL legacy LB Thomas Davis Jr. commits to Notre Dame

Thomas Davis Jr. waited weeks to make his return to South Bend, and now he’s ready to make his college decision.

Davis, the No. 4-ranked linebacker in the Rivals250 for the 2026 recruiting class and the son of former NFL linebacker Thomas Davis, has locked in his commitment to Notre Dame.

The No. 119 overall player in the Rivals250 out of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington High School in North Carolina was back on campus over the weekend celebrating his birthday weekend visiting the Irish for the third time this year.

After visits to Notre Dame in the spring and over the summer, Davis made it official on Tuesday night.

“It was great, I really enjoyed this visit,” Davis told Rivals of his time back on campus.

“Being able to experience game day and see the big win, meeting with the coaches and the coaching staff, and spending time with them as well, too,” he continued on highlights of his time back on campus.