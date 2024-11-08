Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy DL this offseason?

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared on Rivals.com, the leader in college football and basketball recruiting coverage. Be the first to know and follow your teams by signing up here.



MICHIGAN

Josaiah Stewart © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images



The Wolverines are likely losing defensive linemen Josaiah Stewart, Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant after this season and they’ll need to make up for the lost production somehow. Look for Michigan to use the portal like it did when it brought in Stewart a few years ago. His arrival in Ann Arbor positively impacted other defensive linemen because of the attention he drew from the offense and allowed them the chance to develop into difference makers.

OLE MISS

Lane Kiffin © Petre Thomas-Imagn Images



Ole Miss worked very hard to land Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen out of the transfer portal last year but both of those standouts will be gone after this season so the Rebels will need to replace them. There isn’t anybody on their roster or in the last recruiting class that would be able to fill those shoes so the transfer portal is where Ole Miss will have to look.

OREGON

Dan Lanning © Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images