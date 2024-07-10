Rankings Spotlight: How David Sanders compares to past No. 1 OL

David Sanders Jr.



Ohio State, Tennessee, Georgia or Nebraska will land a commitment from Rivals250 No. 2 overall prospect David Sanders Jr. on Aug. 17. Sanders, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2025 Rivals250, is an elite talent at the position. Only three offensive linemen have finished the rankings cycle ranked as high at No. 2 overall and Sanders could be the fourth.

There have been some outstanding offensive line prospects in the last five years. How does Sanders stack up against them? Take a look at this ranking of the last five No. 1 offensive linemen.

1. JC LATHAM (2021)



Latham finished No. 3 in the 2021 Rivals250 and signed with Alabama, where he played in every game his freshman year and started every game the next two years. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans with the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. It’s easy to say we got this one right. Latham was a massive prospect coming out of high school and he continued to physically develop once he arrived at Alabama. He left high school at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, but arrived at the NFL Combine at 342 pounds with arms longer than 35 inches and 11-inch hands. Latham’s sheer size combined with his athletic and technical abilities at the high school level made him a pretty easy choice for No. 1 offensive lineman that year.

*****

2. KADYN PROCTOR (2023)



Proctor’s career got off to somewhat of a bumpy start but it ended with him landing on the SEC All-Freshman team. The 6-foot-8, 335-pound Proctor grew to 360 pounds after getting to Tuscaloosa and proceeded to start every game of his freshman year at left tackle, which is a rare feat for the Crimson Tide. Despite transferring to and from Iowa this offseason, Proctor remains one of the best offensive line prospects in all of college football and is still considered a potential first-round draft pick.

*****

3. DAVID SANDERS JR. (2025)



Sanders is an athletic specimen at left tackle. The five-star and No. 2 overall prospect in the Rivals250 has been clocked at a sub-five-second 40-yard dash, is 6-foot-6 and about 280 pounds, has a wingspan longer than 81 inches and arms about 36 inches long. That’s a rare physical makeup and his film is elite as well. Sanders is an outstanding pass blocker at this stage of his development, showcasing a strong punch and excellent lateral agility. He has a very mature understanding of pass rushing techniques so he’s ready for pretty much anything defensive ends throw at him. As a run blocker, Sanders is quick to engage with his target and pushes them backward with relative ease. It’s also worth noting that Sanders played much of last season with a torn rotator cuff but still didn’t miss a game.

*****

4. DEVON CAMPBELL (2022)



In what was viewed as a somewhat lackluster offensive line class in 2022, Campbell finished at No. 1 in the group. Campbell played in seven games as a freshman but didn’t make much of an impact until this past season when he started every game. He got better and better as the year went on and will be one of the most important pieces of the Texas offensive line this season. If Campbell continues to improve on this trajectory, he’ll likely be considered a potential first-round pick.

*****

5. JORDAN SEATON (2024)



There were only two five-star offensive linemen in the 2024 Rivals250 and Seaton finished first among them. The Washington D.C. native closed out his high school career at IMG Academy and improved by leaps and bounds during his time there. Seaton dropped a lot of the bad weight he carried for much of his high school career and got even stronger. At 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, Seaton surprised the college football world by committing to and signing with Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders. Tennessee, Ohio State and Maryland were all involved late in his recruiting process. Seaton is in position to start as a true freshman for the Buffs this season and, judging by the practice clips released on social media, is already turning heads.

