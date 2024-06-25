Rivals Five-Star: LIVE from Media Day in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Rivals Five-Star, the marquee high school football event of the summer, has arrived. On Tuesday, the 100 players set to compete at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ facility will roll through media day. This will be your one-stop shopping for all the interviews, stories and analysis.

Rivals caught up with class of 2025 Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep four-star cornerback and Notre Dame commit Dallas Golden on Tuesday. Golden committed to the Fighting Irish in late April and they were the lone program he took an official visit to this summer. READ MARSHALL LEVENSON’S FULL STORY HERE *****

London Merritt



Rivals caught up with four-star defensive end London Merritt at Media Day. The Ohio State commit is rock solid with his pledge to the Buckeyes. READ GREG SMITH’S FULL STORY HERE ***** Luke Metz needed two official visits in June to gain clarity on his recruitment. Metz, the No. 3-ranked inside linebacker in the 2025 Rivals250, made back-to-back official visits to Georgia and then Alabama this month. READ SAM SPIEGELMAN’S FULL STORY HERE *****

Rivals caught up with Daverin “Deuce” Geralds to kick off the event. Geralds, the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2026 Rivals250, is one of the most offered prospects in the country. With schools coming from every direction, he is looking to focus in a much smaller group. READ MARSHALL LEVENSON’S FULL STORY HERE *****

