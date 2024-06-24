Rivals250 running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman commits to Penn State

Class of 2025 four-star running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman commits to Penn State.

Penn State is stocking up in the backfield for the 2025 class, as Rivals250 running back Jabree Wallace-Coleman has committed to the Nittany Lions. Wallace-Coleman is a four-star tailback out of Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia. He currently ranks as the No. 4 player in the state of Pennsylvania, the No. 9 running back and the No. 125 overall prospect in the 2025 cycle. He took an official visit to Happy Valley this weekend, beginning on June 21. During the trip, before leaving campus, Wallace-Coleman made the decision to join head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider and the rest of the PSU staff.

BREAKING: CO/25 4 ⭐️ RB Jabree Wallace Coleman ( @ColemanJabree ) Has committed to Penn state.

-

Jabree is a 6’1 ( 201 LBS ) RB out of Philadelphia, PA. He has a total of 25 offers but chose Penn state over UNC, Rutgers and more!

-

Great addition for Penn states RB room!! pic.twitter.com/mtZ5Aj1eb0 — Steezo (@SteezoDsgn) June 23, 2024