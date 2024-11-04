Transfer Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy a QB this offseason?
The transfer portal will officially open in about a month and players from your favorite program will be looking for a new home. Your favorite team will also be looking to bring in players they think can make an impact next season.
This week we take a position-by-position look at which teams might be the biggest buyers when the transfer portal opens. Up first is quarterback.
AUBURN
The quarterback situation at Auburn torpedoed what was a promising 2024 season. The Tigers have a mountain of talent on the offensive side of the ball but Payton Thorne and Hank Brown have not been able to get the job done. Whether Brown returns to Auburn next season remains to be seen. The same can be said for Holden Geriner.
Current freshman Walker White has some potential and the Tigers are very excited about the upside of 2025 verbal commit Deuce Knight. There will be a glaring lack of starting experience in the quarterback room next season and the fan base won’t suffer through another season like the one that is playing out right now so expect the Tigers to be active in the portal.
COLORADO
Shedeur Sanders will head to the NFL after this season so who knows whether Deion Sanders returns to coach the Buffs for another year. Assuming he does, Colorado should be a really attractive destination for a transfer quarterback. The pass-happy offense should still have plenty of explosive pass-catchers and the offensive line has shown improvement this season.
Colorado will continue to be aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason and quarterback will be among the positions they’ll address.
MICHIGAN
It’s obvious that Michigan needs to completely overhaul its quarterback room. Alex Orji and Davis Warren aren’t the answer and Jack Tuttle retired, leaving Jadyn Davis and Jayden Denegal as the only potential starters going forward.
In the 2025 recruiting class, the Wolverines lost a commitment from long-time verbal pledge Carter Smith but are pulling out all the stops in their efforts to flip five-star LSU commit Bryce Underwood. The in-state star would be the most talented quarterback to ever suit up for Michigan if he does end up flipping but there is no guarantee that he’d be ready to play on day one.
It is likely that Michigan will have to bring in a transfer quarterback with starting experience to avoid another disastrous season on offense.