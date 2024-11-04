Transfer Portal Shopping: Which programs need to buy a QB this offseason?

Hugh Freeze © Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

The transfer portal will officially open in about a month and players from your favorite program will be looking for a new home. Your favorite team will also be looking to bring in players they think can make an impact next season. This week we take a position-by-position look at which teams might be the biggest buyers when the transfer portal opens. Up first is quarterback.

AUBURN

Hank Brown (front) AP Images

The quarterback situation at Auburn torpedoed what was a promising 2024 season. The Tigers have a mountain of talent on the offensive side of the ball but Payton Thorne and Hank Brown have not been able to get the job done. Whether Brown returns to Auburn next season remains to be seen. The same can be said for Holden Geriner. Current freshman Walker White has some potential and the Tigers are very excited about the upside of 2025 verbal commit Deuce Knight. There will be a glaring lack of starting experience in the quarterback room next season and the fan base won’t suffer through another season like the one that is playing out right now so expect the Tigers to be active in the portal.

COLORADO

Deion Sanders © Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders will head to the NFL after this season so who knows whether Deion Sanders returns to coach the Buffs for another year. Assuming he does, Colorado should be a really attractive destination for a transfer quarterback. The pass-happy offense should still have plenty of explosive pass-catchers and the offensive line has shown improvement this season. Colorado will continue to be aggressive in the transfer portal this offseason and quarterback will be among the positions they’ll address.

MICHIGAN

Sherrone Moore © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images