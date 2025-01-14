Tuesdays with Gorney: Transfer QBs finding success at the highest levels

If you’re a top quarterback and you want to win the Heisman Trophy, transfer.

If you’re a top quarterback and want to play for a national championship, transfer.

If you’re a top quarterback and you want to be taken high in the NFL Draft, transfer.

Of course, we’re being facetious, but the days of quarterbacks transferring being a black mark on their success are so far gone it’s hard to remember.

The success of transfer quarterbacks is striking, compelling and impossible to overlook.

Shedeur Sanders © Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images



There were six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, an incredible run, and at the time some of those selections – Atlanta taking Michael Penix Jr. and Denver going for Bo Nix – seemed questionable. Four of those QBs (Williams, Daniels, Penix and Nix) were transfers. Penix’s career was going nowhere at Indiana, he transferred to Washington and took the Huskies to the national championship. Nix, a former five-star, was floundering at Auburn, transferred to Oregon, got in the Heisman race and became a superstar for the Ducks. Mock drafts heading into this draft cycle look super heavy for transfer quarterbacks as well. Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders likely will be among the top-10 picks, and both are transfers. Ward is actually a double transfer who starred at Incarnate Word before starring at Washington State before starring with the Hurricanes. There used to be a belief that a transfer, particularly at quarterback, was a caution flag to NFL scouts, an indication that the player chose to run when things got tough. Those days and those beliefs are long gone now as a lot of players – especially at quarterback – are finding more success by not staying at the program they picked out of high school.

