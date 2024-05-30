How to stream the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine on Peacock: Schedule, race times, stages, and more

Cycling’s best racers are back in action. The 2024 Criterium du Dauphine kicks off on Sunday, June 2, and runs through Thursday, June 9. The 8-day race will unfold amidst the picturesque landscapes of southeastern France and as usual, you can watch all of the excitement on Peacock. See below for everything you need to know about the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine as well as additional information for how to stream the event on Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine:

When: Sunday, June 2 through Thursday, June 9

Sunday, June 2 through Thursday, June 9 Where: The Rhône-Alpes region of south-central France

The Rhône-Alpes region of south-central France Live Stream: Peacock

How many days is the 2024 Criterium du Dauphine?

The 2024 Criterium du Dauphine will take place over the course of 8 days in southeastern France. The race begins in the commune of Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule on June 2 and will end in Plateau des Glières.

2024 Criterium du Dauphine Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET and all races will be streaming on Peacock.



Stage 1 - June 2 at 9:00 AM

Stage 2 - June 3 at 9:10 AM

Stage 3 - June 4 at 9:10 AM

Stage 4 - June 5 at 9:10 AM

Stage 5 - June 6 at 6:45 AM

Stage 6 - June 7 at 9:25 AM

Stage 7 - June 8 at 7:05 AM

Stage 8 - June 9 at 7:05 AM

2024 Criterium du Dauphine Route:

The 2024 Criterium du Dauphine route is 1,187.6 kilometers (approximately 738 miles) and features 2 mountain stages, 3 hilly stages, 1 individual time trial, and 2 flat stages (one of which will include an uphill finale).

Who won the 2023 Criterium du Dauphine?

COL DE LA CROIX DE FER, FRANCE - JUNE 10: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 75th Criterium du Dauphine 2023, Stage 7

Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard won the 2023 Criterium du Dauphine and then went on to win his second straight Tour de France title last year. Relive the defining moments of the 2023 Tour de France below:

Moments that defined the 2023 Tour de France Relive the top moments of the action-packed 2023 Tour de France, highlighted by intense crashes and photo-finish endings.

When is the 2024 Tour de France?

The 2024 Tour de France begins on Saturday, June 29, and runs through Sunday, July 21 beginning in Florence, Italy, and finishing in Nice, France. Because the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be taking place in Paris, this will mark the very first year that the Tour de France will not end in the “City of Light”.

