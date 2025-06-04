How to watch the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné: Live stream info, full schedule, start times, route map

The 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné begins this Sunday, June 8, in Domérat, France and runs through Sunday, June 15, concluding in Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France. This year marks the 77th edition of the event, and it is expected to be a thriller. The lineup for the eight-stage race will feature some of the biggest names in cycling, including the top three finishers from last year’s Tour de France: reigning champion Tadej Pogačar, runner-up Jonas Vingegaard, and Remco Evenepoel, who finished third.

Coverage begins on Peacock at 7:05 AM ET this Sunday. See below for answers to all of your questions about the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, including live stream information, the route, full schedule, and additional information on how to watch cycling on Peacock.

When: Sunday, June 8 - Sunday, June 15

Sunday, June 8 - Sunday, June 15 Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Critérium du Dauphiné Schedule:

*All times listed as ET



Stage 1: Sunday, June 8 at 7:05 AM

Sunday, June 8 at 7:05 AM Stage 2: Monday, June 9 at 9:25 AM

Monday, June 9 at 9:25 AM Stage 3: Tuesday, June 10 at 9:25 AM

Tuesday, June 10 at 9:25 AM Stage 4: Wednesday, June 11 at 9:25 AM

Wednesday, June 11 at 9:25 AM Stage 5: Thursday, June 12 at 9:25 AM

Thursday, June 12 at 9:25 AM Stage 6: Friday, June 13 at 9:25 AM

Friday, June 13 at 9:25 AM Stage 7: Saturday, June 14 at 8:35 AM

Saturday, June 14 at 8:35 AM Stage 8: Sunday, June 15 at 9:15 AM

How far is the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné bike race?

The total distance is 1201.9 kilometers (approximately 747 miles). Click here for a preview of the official route map.

Who won the 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné?

Slovenia’s Primož Roglič won the event last year.

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including cycling.

When is the 2025 Tour de France?

The 2025 Tour de France begins on Saturday, July 5, and runs through Sunday, July 27.

Peacock is the exclusive home of the Tour de France in the U.S. through 2029, with live start-to-finish coverage of every stage.

