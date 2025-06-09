 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Oakmont Country Club
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: Lynx try to stay undefeated, Caitlin Clark nears return from quad injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA Swimming National Championships - Day 3
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
U.S. Open 2025: Odds, favorites for Oakmont Country Club
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: Lynx try to stay undefeated, Caitlin Clark nears return from quad injury

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 2

June 9, 2025 12:03 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 2 of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, a 204.6 km trek from Prémilhat to Issoire.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_lplfinancialclipv2_250609.jpg
02:35
Scheffler, Straka head to Oakmont in great form
nbc_roto_bryceharper_250609.jpg
01:26
Harper lands on 10-day IL with wrist inflammation
nbc_dlp_rodgersteelersreax_250609.jpg
10:36
Is Rodgers a better option than Rudolph in PIT?
nbc_dps_paulfinebauminterview_250609.jpg
10:51
NCAA Settlement is ‘only going to help the rich’
nbc_dps_pacersthundergame2recap_250609.jpg
05:07
OKC’s Game 2 win ‘emblematic’ of its strengths
nbc_pl_everygoaloftheseason_250609.jpg
13:47
Every Premier League goal of the season: 1992-2025
nbc_dlb_tennischampionshipsreax_250609.jpg
08:51
French Open featured ‘incredible champions’
nbc_pl_scenestbestcomebacks_250609.jpg
13:54
Greatest comebacks of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_highestxg_250609.jpg
02:58
The highest xG misses of the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_dls_floridapantherstalk_250609.jpg
10:39
Can Panthers handle the ‘weight’ of Oilers?
nbc_csu_5jaydendaniels_250609.jpg
06:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 5 Daniels
nbc_csu_6matthewstafford_250609.jpg
05:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 6 Stafford
nbc_csu_7cjstroud_250609.jpg
05:31
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 7 Stroud
nbc_csu_8justinherbert_250609.jpg
07:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 8 Herbert
nbc_csu_9bakermayfield_250609.jpg
05:47
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 9 Mayfield
nbc_csu_nfcchampionodds_250609.jpg
02:30
Analyzing NFC champion odds for 2025 NFL season
nbc_csu_10jalenhurts_250609.jpg
12:09
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: No. 10 Hurts
nbc_pl_delapallgoals_250609.jpg
03:42
Every Delap goal scored during the PL season
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_250609.jpg
01:22
How many TDs to expect from Rodgers next season?
nbc_roto_wnbacoy_250609.jpg
01:23
Evaluating market for WNBA Coach of the Year odds
nbc_roto_3pointers_250609.jpg
01:22
Roll with Haliburton to score most 3-pointers
nbc_dps_michaelcageinterview_250609.jpg
12:40
OKC had ‘total team effort’ in Game 2 vs. Pacers
nbc_roto_usopen_250609.jpg
02:09
Inside the U.S. Open favorites at Oakmont
nbc_roto_cyyoungfavorites_250609.jpg
02:06
NL Cy Young markets offer ‘a lot of opportunity’
nbc_roto_thunderpacers_250609.jpg
02:00
Ride with the Pacers moneyline in Game 3 vs. OKC
nbc_dps_nbatradetalkv2_250609.jpg
06:07
Assessing the NBA futures of Kidd, Giannis
nbc_dps_schefflerusopen_250609.jpg
06:04
U.S. Open is Scheffler’s championship ‘to lose’
nbc_dps_frenchopenreax_250609.jpg
01:10
Alcaraz was ‘all in’ to win French Open final
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonworkoutbonus_250609.jpg
04:40
Jackson loses $750,000 in workout bonus money
nbc_pft_nickchubbtexans_250609.jpg
01:06
Chubb reportedly is expected to sign with Texans