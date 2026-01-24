 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego 450 Hunter Lawrence battles Ken Roczen.jpg
Hunter Lawrence: ‘How you win is important as well’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
‘Don’t fear anything’: Why speed skater Jordan Stolz could be unstoppable at Milan Olympics
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ride the hot hand with Naji Marshall

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_moto_imsahighlights_260123.jpg
HLs: 2026 BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona
nbc_cbb_illjacksonftr_260123.jpg
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 02 San Diego 450 Hunter Lawrence battles Ken Roczen.jpg
Hunter Lawrence: ‘How you win is important as well’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Jordan Stolz
‘Don’t fear anything’: Why speed skater Jordan Stolz could be unstoppable at Milan Olympics
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Ride the hot hand with Naji Marshall

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_moto_imsahighlights_260123.jpg
HLs: 2026 BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona
nbc_cbb_illjacksonftr_260123.jpg
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: Scheffler's Rd. 2, The American Express

January 23, 2026 08:38 PM
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's second round outing at the PGA Tour's 2026 American Express in La Quinta, California.
Up Next
nbc_golf_scottieamexopen_260122.jpg
1:30
Scheffler drains chip shot at The American Express
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd4_260118.jpg
1:29
PGA Tour Highlights: Gotterup wins Sony Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kevinroypresser_260117.jpg
1:13
Roy ‘felt really good’ in round 2 of Sony Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd3_260117.jpg
1:40
PGA Tour Highlights: Riley gets hot in Hawaii
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
1:45
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
Now Playing
nbc_golf_spiethintv_260115.jpg
5:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsbirthdayv2_251229.jpg
3:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiewinswgc_251223.jpg
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieapi2022_251222.jpg
9:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
7:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_2robsrosenior_260123.jpg
10:19
Rosenior ‘very, very proud’ to be Chelsea manager
nbc_moto_imsahighlights_260123.jpg
20:05
HLs: 2026 BMW M Endurance Challenge at Daytona
nbc_cbb_illjacksonftr_260123.jpg
02:11
Getting to know Illinois’ Destiny Jackson
oly_ssm1500_stolzwinv2_260123(2).jpg
03:24
Stolz clinches 1500m World Cup title in Inzell
nbc_dls_lebronjames_260123.jpg
07:33
LeBron’s ego not ‘outsized’ relative to value
nbc_dls_jimmybutler_260123.jpg
04:01
‘It’s over’ for Warriors following Butler injury
oly_xcw_snowshow_digginsintvfull.jpg
15:11
Diggins analyzes her incredible XC skiing career
para_sb_snowshow_elliottfeat.jpg
02:34
Elliott has an eye on redemption at Paralympics
nbc_roto_philiprivers_260123.jpg
01:54
Why Bills likely won’t hire Rivers as next HC
nbc_roto_treveyon_260123.jpg
01:16
Don’t expect Henderson to get ‘high-value’ touches
nbc_roto_minter_260123.jpg
01:34
Minter’s first big task is picking next Ravens’ OC
nbc_roto_bailey_260123.jpg
01:45
Bailey is a good stash play after solid games
nbc_roto_george_260123.jpg
01:27
Is George most exciting player in Wizards rebuild?
nbc_roto_giddey_260123.jpg
01:31
Giddey returns from injury with strong performance
oly_ssm500_zurekstolz_260123.jpg
06:02
Zurek tops Stolz’s track record by slimmest margin
nbc_nba_mannixpistonsv2_260123.jpg
07:22
Assessing trade targets for East-leading Pistons
nbc_roto_goretrade_260123.jpg
02:29
What’s in store for the Nationals without Gore?
nbc_nba_notb_fanfriday_260123.jpg
09:55
Fan Friday: NBA dream team ups and more
nbc_pl_leedsnba_260123.jpg
01:09
Maxey, Flagg are Aaronson’s favorite NBA players
nbc_pl_leedsjpwintv_260123.jpg
12:44
Aaronson, Gudmundsson discuss Leeds’ hot streak
nbc_pl_leedsnfl_260123.jpg
03:32
LUFC fosters 49er fandom for Aaronson, Gudmundsson
nbc_nba_notb_dkseg_260123.jpg
04:39
Expect Murray to go off against Bucks
nbc_nba_notb_blessings_260123.jpg
07:28
Tatum injury headlines NotB blessings in disguise
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
oly_sbwgs_worldcup_ledeckawin_260123.jpg
02:11
Ledecka wins snowboard parallel GS in Austria
oly_frmhp_stifel_goepperhalfpipefeat.jpg
02:04
Inside Goepper’s move from slopestyle to halfpipe
nbc_pft_draft_260123.jpg
05:28
PFT Draft: Show me something Championship games
nbc_pft_coty_260123.jpg
02:30
Reviewing NFL coach of the year finalists