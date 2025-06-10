 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman goes on 10-day injured list with hurt right hand
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Rory McIlroy addresses driver situation and the 81 he shot in practice at Oakmont
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
How to watch LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

Top Clips

nbc_golf_walkandtalk_250609.jpg
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont’s demands
nbc_cbb_gtownsorbercomp_250610.jpg
Sorber’s highlights from Georgetown’s 24-25 season
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman goes on 10-day injured list with hurt right hand
PGA: U.S. Open - Practice Round
Rory McIlroy addresses driver situation and the 81 he shot in practice at Oakmont
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
How to watch LA Sparks vs Las Vegas Aces: TV/stream info, preview, tip off time

Top Clips

nbc_golf_walkandtalk_250609.jpg
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont’s demands
nbc_cbb_gtownsorbercomp_250610.jpg
Sorber’s highlights from Georgetown’s 24-25 season
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 3

June 10, 2025 11:54 AM
Watch highlights from Stage 3 of the 2025 Critérium du Dauphiné, a hilly ride from Brioude to Charantonnay that spans 207.2 kms.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_walkandtalk_250609.jpg
12:43
Johnson, Rahm provide insight on Oakmont’s demands
nbc_cbb_gtownsorbercomp_250610.jpg
02:17
Sorber’s highlights from Georgetown’s 24-25 season
nbc_roto_jaxonsmithnjigba_250610.jpg
01:23
JSN lining up outside could hurt fantasy outlook
nbc_roto_drakemaye_250610.jpg
01:38
Maye ‘finding his stride’ in Patriots offense
trevorjaguarsliamfootwork.jpg
01:27
Lawrence cleaning up footwork ahead of 2025 season
nbc_golf_brysondechambeau_250610.jpg
18:04
DeChambeau focused on ‘optimizing’ game at Oakmont
nbc_roto_romananthony_250610.jpg
01:43
Fantasy expectations for Red Sox’s Anthony
nbc_roto_georgekirby_250610.jpg
01:23
Kirby gets ‘back in stride’ with dominant start
nbc_roto_ryanweathers_250530.jpg
01:22
Marlins SP Weathers on 60-day IL with lat strain
nbc_moto_bmthundervalley_250610.jpg
11:45
Pro Motocross 2025: Thunder Valley biggest moments
alistair.jpg
05:31
Docherty, Johnson prepare to play first major
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250610.jpg
01:24
Diamondbacks’ Martinez exits with elbow tightness
nbc_golf_mcilroydeskreax_250610.jpg
08:32
Is McIlroy losing his motivation to compete?
lakers_mpx.jpg
10:08
Social media age distorts LeBron’s impact, legacy
nbc_moto_t24deegan_250610.jpg
05:37
Did Deegan use too much of his bike in Colorado?
nbc_moto_t24hymas_250610.jpg
05:30
Hymas ‘untouchable’ at Thunder Valley with rebound
nbc_golf_rorymcilroypresser_250610.jpg
17:14
McIlroy ‘in a better place’ ahead of U.S. Open
nbc_dps_chrisrussointerview_250610.jpg
19:12
French Open Final among 2025’s best sport moments
nbc_dps_rayalleninterview_250610.jpg
15:55
Allen: Look out if Giannis ends up with Knicks
nbc_moto_t24tomac_250610.jpg
06:43
Tomac ‘pushing the limit’ to keep pace with Jett
nbc_moto_t24ap_250610.jpg
10:31
Why Plessinger should have been patient with Jett
nbc_dlb_oilersstruggles_250610.jpg
02:08
McDavid, Draisaitl, Oilers struggling vs. Panthers
nbc_bte_aaronjudgeavg_250610.jpg
01:11
Will Judge have .400 average at All-Star break?
nbc_bte_nbafinalsassists_250610.jpg
01:42
‘Don’t lay the chalk’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_bte_usopenwinner_250610.jpg
01:46
Consider Aberg, not Scheffler, to win U.S. Open
nbc_bte_wimbledonodds_250610.jpg
02:44
Bet on Alcaraz to secure another Wimbledon victory
nbc_bte_lionsplayoffs_250610.jpg
02:19
Lions at +200 to miss playoffs is ‘a value bet’
nbc_fnia_headlines_250610.jpg
04:50
Unpacking the top NFL offseason headlines
nbc_bte_okcindtotalgames_250610.jpg
01:58
Bet on Thunder to win NBA Finals in five games
nbc_fnia_offsznlosers_250610.jpg
10:41
Bengals, Texans loom large among offseason losers