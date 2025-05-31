Simon Yates on brink of Giro d’Italia title after epic comeback

Simon Yates is poised to win the Giro d’Italia after an epic climb from third place to race leader by a comfortable margin on Saturday’s penultimate stage.

Yates, the 2018 Vuelta a Espana champion from Great Britain, overcame an 81-second deficit in the overall standings at the start of Saturday’s 20th stage.

He did it on the 11-mile Colle delle Finestre climb en route to a third-place finish on the day behind Australian stage winner Chris Harper.

Yates overtook both Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Isaac del Toro, the leader for 11 stages whose hopes of becoming the first cyclist from Mexico to win a Grand Tour are all but extinguished.

By the end of the day in the Cottian Alps, Yates turned that deficit into a lead of multiple minutes.

Sunday’s 21st and final stage — a flat, 89-mile ride around Vatican City and Rome — is not expected to shake up the top of the overall standings.

Del Toro, 21, was bidding to become the youngest man to win the Giro since 1940 — when Italian Fausto Coppi earned the first of his record-tying five titles — according to ProCyclingStats.com.

Del Toro was already the first cyclist from Mexico to wear the leader jersey in any of the three Grand Tours — Giro, Tour de France and Vuelta.

Instead, Yates is on the brink of becoming the second British rider to win multiple Grand Tours after Chris Froome, who won all three, including four Tours de France.

Since that 2018 Vuelta title, Yates placed third in the 2021 Giro and fourth in the 2023 Tour.

Yates’ seven-year gap between two Grand Tour titles would be the longest since Italian Felice Gimondi won the 1969 and 1976 Giros. And the longest between a rider’s first and second Grand Tour titles specifically since Coppi won the 1940 and 1947 Giros (with World War II in between).

Yates, 32, would also give Team Visma–Lease a Bike its first Grand Tour title since the outfit swept the Giro, Tour and Vuelta with three different riders in 2023, an unprecedented feat.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar, who last year won his first Giro and his third Tour de France. didn’t ride this year’s Giro as he focuses on prep for July’s Tour.

Slovenian Primož Roglic, the 2023 Giro winner and four-time Vuelta champ, led after the second and seventh stages of this Giro, but abandoned on the 16th after the last of several crashes during the Giro.

Spain’s Juan Ayuso, who entered the Giro as the UAE team leader, won the first mountain stage (the seventh stage). He then lost 12 minutes to del Toro on the 16th stage and withdrew on the 18th after a bee stung him inside his helmet, which led to eye swelling.