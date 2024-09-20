2024 Rookie Report: Two Weeks in the Books

The highs and lows of watching a new rookie class can bring a lot of fantasy football uncertainty. While it’s fun to have shiny new players to plug into lineups, their immediate usage and trends may not have fantasy managers jumping for joy just yet. Here, I aim to give you an update on how rookies are doing and their fantasy values. A monthly report will provide analysis on these, with September’s discussing three per position and touching on the rest. At just two weeks into the season, it is difficult to make definitive decisions on these guys, but trends are beginning to form.

Quarterbacks

Handy-dandy Quarterback Tracker through two games:



Player Completion % Passing Yards Yards per Attempt TD : INT Rushing Yards Total TD Caleb Williams 56.1% 267 4.0 0 : 2 59 0 Jayden Daniels 75.5% 410 7.7 0 : 0 132 2 Bo Nix 59.7% 384 5.0 0 : 4 60 1

Stats via Pro Football Reference

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

It’s been a rough start for Williams and the Bears offense. He has yet to score a touchdown through two games and the Bears are among the league’s worst in multiple categories. With just four yards per attempt and two interceptions, Williams’ 8.3 fantasy points per game ranks outside the top-30 quarterbacks. The No. 1 overall pick will take some more time to develop, so no need to panic on his ability to be a franchise quarterback just yet. However, you might want to start looking for other fantasy quarterback options in redraft leagues.

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

Daniels is likely the rookie quarterbacks you are most satisfied with if you picked him. He is a top-eight fantasy scoring quarterback after being drafted as a fringe top-12 guy. The dual-threat ceiling is there with Daniels’ 132 rushing yards ranking No. 2 among quarterbacks. The Commanders offense has some adjusting to do with little motion and screens galore. Daniels will need time to develop as a passer while the offense needs to expand. Yet, his rushing upside already gives Daniels upside to be a fantasy QB1 the rest of the season.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

The start Bo Nix has had is the start that was expected. An older quarterback, fifth picked in the draft, starting immediately and being…not good but fine. Nix has 77 pass attempts through two games, but is averaging five yards per attempt. You are unlikely to roster Nix in 1QB redraft leagues as his 11.7 fantasy points per game are top-25 and his ceiling upside is low. Like the rest of the rookie quarterbacks, Nix has no touchdown passes, but has a rushing score through two games. Nix looks to be a quarterback streamer if you’re in a pinch, but not much else.

The Rest: We have yet to see other rookie quarterbacks perform. Patriots fans wait in anticipation of Drake Maye while Vikings fans will wait a year with J.J. McCarthy (meniscus) out for the season.

Running Backs

Braelon Allen, New York Jets

Allen, who is under 21-years-old, has become an impact in a backfield shared with Breece Hall. Though he had just two touches Week 1, Allen took nine touches for 56 yards and two touchdowns Week 2. He followed that up with 11 carries for 55 yards Week 3, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Turning 25 touches into 32.2 total fantasy points is not too shabby for the rookie. Allen will continue to be Hall’s primary handcuff and will see standalone value as well if trends like Weeks 2-3 continue.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With encouraging usage for standalone value, Irving has 18 touches in two games. He is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and seeing a third of the Buccaneers’ snaps. With the incumbent Rachaad White being a low-efficiency back so far in his career (never averaged over 4.0 yards per carry), Irving has a chance to earn more reps. Irving is worth a roster spot as he is not only a good handcuff, but could turn into a standalone FLEX play.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals’ primary back is James Conner, who is getting bell cow usage this season. Benson has been the primary backup, with 16 total touches. He has not been an efficient runner with 1.6 yards per carry, but his usage as the secondary back shows he will be the primary beneficiary of a big workload should Conner miss time. Benson is a valuable handcuff to stash on benches.

The Rest: Most rookie running backs are handcuffs this season. Additional handcuffs to keep an eye for include Blake Corum (Rams), Ray Davis (Bills), and Jaylen Wright (Dolphins). Carson Steele (Chiefs) is worth a waiver pickup after Isiah Pacheco’s injury. Meanwhile, Audric Estime (Broncos), MarShawn Lloyd (Packers), and Jonathon Brooks (Panthers) are spending time on injured reserve; Brooks is the most valuable stash of the three.

Wide Receivers

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals

“Maserati Marv” made his impact felt in Week 2 after a disappointing Week 1. With two good-looking touchdown receptions, he soothed some doubts over his skill. While there is reason to be positive about Harrison’s talent showing, his target volume is not as high as Malik Nabers’. That’s not to say it won’t eventually be, but most of Harrison’s production came from the first quarter of Week 2. His round two fantasy draft capital is looking like it may not pay off, but Harrison’s talent is a good reason to be optimistic about him reaching that height.

Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Nabers has seen major usage through the first two weeks of the season. With a 38.5-percent Target Share, he is the clear No. 1 for the Giants and top rookie receiver for redraft. Heck, he is a top-five receiver in targets, targets per route run, and air yards across the whole NFL. The Giants’ offense has a limited ceiling, but eating targets makes Nabers a fantasy WR2 with WR1 upside the rest of the season.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

The Bears’ offensive woes have meant doom for Odunze. He has nine targets, catching three for 44 yards. It will get better, but it may not be this season. Caleb Williams has been under heavy pressure and the receiving corps has not been on the same page with him. As long as Keenan Allen remains out, Odunze will see increased opportunities, but fans should exercise patience with a low ceiling Bears offense. He is perhaps an upside bet for redraft leagues later in the season, but Odunze can be left on fantasy benches for now.

The Rest: There is an impactful receiver class this season. Xavier Worthy (Chiefs), Brian Thomas (Jaguars), and Ladd McConkey (Chargers) have shown early success in defined roles. Ja’Lynn Polk (Patriots) and Jalen McMillan (Buccaneers) have smaller roles but have scored this season. Keon Coleman (Bills) and Xavier Legette (Panthers) have gotten off to slow starts while others have had minimal fantasy value.

Tight Ends

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

With 15 catches on 17 targets through the first two games, Bowers has rocketed up tight end ranks. If you have him in a Dynasty league, you’re sitting pretty. In redraft, he is already looking like a value compared to the other elite tight ends. Bowers is being targeted on one-third of his routes and averages 15.3 fantasy points per game, second amongst tight ends. Fantasy managers who drafted Bowers made a jackpot draft pick while those who didn’t will find it difficult to trade for him, though it may be a price to pay with his stock only on the rise.

The Rest: We’ll stick with just the one tight end write-up, not much at the position outside of Bowers. Erick All (Bengals) and Ja’Tavion Sanders (Panthers) are the only others to have more than one catch. Both could carve out roles eventually in their offenses, but it will be some time. Jared Wiley (Chiefs) could also see some increased usage with Travis Kelce’s usage declining. Ultimately though, Bowers is the only guy to have in redraft leagues.