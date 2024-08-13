Preseason Week 1 Takeaways and Final Training Camp Notes

Arizona Cardinals

Cardinals RB2 remains undecided

Because I’m also looking at preseason data in this article, I’ll be referencing Nathan Jahnke’s incredible working tracking snap counts for players, specifically those played with the starters, during last week’s preseason games. I will inevitably come to plenty of different conclusions based on his data, but he’s doing the lord’s work in both his data collection and his analysis. Check it all out here .

Not much has changed in Arizona’s backfield. Trey Benson “ hasn’t established his footing ” and split first-half reps with Michael Carter in Arizona’s preseason opener. Benson took on a two-down role with the backups while James Conner got the night off. It looks like, even if Conner goes down, Benson will primarily be used between the tackles.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons WR3 role has value

As Jahnke points out, the Falcons ran 11-personnel on 23-of-24 plays with Michael Penix—the team’s starter for their matchup with Miami—under center. That puts Ray-Ray McCloud, who has been running with the first-team offense in camp, in a position to run loads of routes early in the season. Of note, The Athletic’s Josh Kendall mentioned sixth-round Casey Washington rookie as a player who has stood out in training camp . He is worth a stash in deep dynasty formats.

Baltimore Ravens

Devontez Walker deep on the depth chart

Fourth-round rookie Devontez Walker played with the reserves in Baltimore’s opening preseason game, seeing his first snap deep in the second quarter. Head coach John Harbaugh later told reporters Walker has been limited with a rib issue. Best Ball drafters can hold off on selecting him until he works his way up the depth chart. With Rashod Bateman also banged up, Nelson Agholor is inexplicably draftable in deep leagues.

Buffalo Bills

James Cook on thin ice

Per The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia, James Cook has had issues with ball security in training camp . In the Bills’ first preseason game, Cooks missed a blitz pickup as a blocker. Cooks is still the obvious starter for Buffalo, but Ray Davis is looking like a high-upside flyer.

Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard will get rolling early

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson said Dave Canales “ likes [Chuba] Hubbard a lot. ” He also noted that rookie Jonathon Brooks may be looking at an October return. Canales has heaped Hubbard with praise throughout the offseason while also talking up his desire to run the ball. I’m still betting on Brooks to take over the backfield down the stretch, but Hubbard should put up RB2 numbers for at least a month.

Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet nightmare scenario

Gerald Everett, who played under Chicago OC Shane Waldron for the first five years of his NFL career, has been lurking in the background of Bears training camp as a potential threat to Cole Kmet’s workload. He out-snapped Cole Kmet 14-11 with the starters in the Bears’ preseason matchup versus the Bills. Kmet is in the second year of a four-year, $50 million extension, so I’m not sold that he will be a backup this year. However, he is being drafted as a locked-in starter and that isn’t a guarantee anymore.

Cincinnati Bengals

Jermaine Burton ups and downs

Jermaine Burton lit up the Bucs’ practice squad corners while playing with Cincy’s reserves until the fourth quarter.

Tired: Jermaine Burton barely played until the 4th quarter. Preseason performance doesn't really matter, usage and playing time does.



Wired: Look at these two sweet plays! pic.twitter.com/IkemHeMB11 — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) August 12, 2024

Playing that deep into a preseason game isn’t what you want to see from a potential fantasy option. He did, however, get some reps with the top offensive unit on Monday . Andrei Iosivas is still a better bet than Burton for 2024 production, but Burton’s ascent up the depth chart bears monitoring.

Cleveland Browns

David Njoku dominates

Reports from Cleveland’s training camp have universally praised tight end David Njoku. The Athletic’s Zac Jackson said he has “ generally dominated ” when he’s been on the field. That was in the midst of him questioning Deshaun Watson’s abilities, but it’s a strong affirmation that Njoku is an elite talent who commands the ball whenever he’s out there.

Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle could lead the Dallas backfield

The Athletic’s Jon Machotta believes Rico Dowdle “ has to be the favorite to lead the team in rushing. ” Dowdle played one drive with the reserve in Dallas’s preseason opener before getting the rest of the day off. Ezekiel Elliott is the Week 1 starter, but he is so far removed from his prime that he may be a starter in name only.

Denver Broncos

Devaughn Vele is wowing onlookers

Look at this and tell me Devaughn Vele can’t ball.

Vele making this team for sure #BroncosCamp pic.twitter.com/cOIIpHQglH — Anthony Nguyen (@MileHighRonin) August 8, 2024

You can’t. In all seriousness, the seventh-round rookie has had an outstanding camp, with offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi saying, “ He’s been making a lot of those plays all camp. ” Vele looks like a good bet to make the Broncos roster.

Detroit Lions

Josh Reynolds is the WR3

Josh Reynolds got the night off while Antoine Green and Daurice Fountain played with the backups in Detroit’s preseason opener. This battle has been one to watch throughout camp and Reynolds appears to be closing in on a victory.

Green Bay Packers

Marshawn Lloyd is hurt again

Marshawn Lloyd reaggravated his hamstring injury in his preseason debut versus the Browns. The reports on his ability to earn the No. 2 job have been mixed so far. Head coach Matt LaFleur has previously emphasized how valuable offseason reps are for Lloyd and he has now missed loads of them. Coupled with a “best shape of his life” quote about AJ Dillon, it’s hard to expect much from Lloyd early in the year.

Houston Texans

Tank Dell comes off in two-wide sets

The header says it all with this one. Tank Dell was the receiver who subbed out whenever the Texans wanted to bring on an extra tight end or their fullback. Dell is a special talent, but any “Dell over Stefon Diggs” takes can be holstered.

Joe Mixon was sidelined and Dameon Pierce played all of the snaps with the starters.

Indianapolis Colts

Jelani Woods falling behind

According to Colts reporter Destin Adams, Jelani Woods “ has yet to put together a day where he stood out. ” Reports from Indy have had as many as 40 different tight ends getting reps with the starters (barely an exaggeration). There’s no value to be had here.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Here we go again with Christian Kirk

The Jaguars added Calvin Ridley last offseason, kicking Christian Kirk into the slot during the summer. Kirk didn’t play in two-receiver sets during the preseason and everyone panicked. It’s happening again. Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr. both played all nine snaps with the starters while Kirk got two plays off.

This didn’t matter in 2023 because the Jags were rarely able to field a healthy receiving room, but it could have. In Week 1 with all three starting receivers active, Kirk ran a route on 66 percent of the Jags’ dropbacks.

Kansas City Chiefs

Skyy Moore rises like a phoenix

Things were boilerplate for the Chiefs’ starters. Marquise Brown, Rashee Rice, and Xavier Worthy were the top trio while Travis Kelce and Isiah Pacheco took every snap with the 1s. Marquise Brown suffered a shoulder injury on his first play and his timeline to return is unknown. Skyy Moore took his place in the lineup. The Chiefs weren’t at full strength entering the game, but Moore could be a replacement for Brown if his injury lingers into the season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Is this good for Brock Bowers?

Brock Bowers played on 12-of-14 snaps but only ran a route on just 5-of-10 dropbacks. A 50 percent route rate would be disastrous, though I don’t expect him to pass block on a quarter of his passing play snaps. No one with 30 or more targets did that last year and you don’t draft Bowers to block.

Los Angeles Chargers

Quentin Johnston remains buried

The Chargers gave Joshua Palmer the night off and Ladd McConkey was held out for health reasons. That left a crew of mostly backups to take the first snaps in the Chargers’ outing versus the Seahawks. Quentin Johnston did not play until the next round of players took the field. It appears to be “Joever” for the former first-round pick.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper left Kimani Vidal off his 53-man roster projection . Vidal has been running with the reserves in camp and missed the first preseason game. He shouldn’t be drafted in any redraft format.

Los Angeles Rams

Colby Parkinson is the starting tight end

The Rams gave Colby Parkinson a three-year, $22.5 million contract in the offseason. He sat out of their first preseason game with the rest of the starters while Hunter Long and Davis Allen both played. There’s a risk that Tyler Higbee comes back from his torn ACL late in the year and relegates Parkinson, but the latter looks like a solid late-round pick as a TE2.

Miami Dolphins

Malik Washington flashes

Miami reporter Joe Schad noted that sixth-round rookie Malik Washington strung together multiple good practices last week , a habit that will help him climb the depth chart if he can keep the momentum going. He did so in Miami’s preseason opener with a 21-yard carry. Washington also returned kicks and punts in that game. If he holds either role into the regular season, he will be guaranteed a spot on the gameday roster.

Minnesota Vikings

Jalen Nailor frontrunner for WR3 duties

The Star Tribune’s Andrew Krammer believes Jalen Nailor is the “ frontrunner ” to be the team’s WR3. This came after Nailor put up three catches for 63 yards versus the Raiders.

14 to 83 x2 pic.twitter.com/CI4AXxBYrr — Dustin (@Dust_Vikings) August 10, 2024

New England Patriots

Tyquan Thornton improving

Tyquan Thornton has been a massive bust through two seasons, but he’s enough to remain relevant as the season approaches. He played with the starters in the first preseason game and has done a better job of creating separation in his third offseason . I have him penciled in as the team’s WR4.

New Orleans Saints

A.T. Perry nearly impresses Dennis Allen

A.T. Perry caught a bomb from backup quarterback Jake Haener near the end of the first half and head coach Dennis Allen finally gave him a complement.

#Saints HC Dennis Allen loans A.T. Perry a compliment, with the option to take it back pic.twitter.com/dUzPqT6lH9 — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) August 11, 2024

He did, however, reserve the right to take it back after watching the tape. Allen has generally seemed out on Perry this offseason and the second-year receiver played with the backups. For now, the WR3 in New Orleans is a stay-away.

New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy is a slam dunk late-round pick

Tryone Tracy played 11-of-13 snaps with the starters, only ceding two reps to Eric Gray. Devin Singletary got the night off. Tracy was a high-ceiling prospect who has already ascended the depth chart as a rookie.

New York Jets

Malachi Corley will be a big part of the Jets’ offense

That is nearly a direct quote from head coach Robert Saleh , who was largely impressed with Malachi Corley’s preseason debut. Corley caught four balls for 27 yards and also saw action in the return game. Saleh has been critical of his route-running this summer, so it’s good to see him talking the young wideout up. Corley will likely open the season as New York’s WR4, but he could be schemed touches out of the gate.

Philadelphia Eagles

Will Shipley gets compared to Danny Woodhead

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on Will Shipley:



“He plays big, I think. When you look at him, he’s built. His lower body is really built... There’s things about him that remind me of Danny Woodhead.”



"I look forward to him continuing to progress. We're really excited about him." pic.twitter.com/m0Ol8knEka — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) August 4, 2024

The Eagles have typically deployed a third-down and two-minute drill back over their starter in recent seasons. That has been Kenneth Gainwell, but a Danny Woodhead comparison for Will Shipley makes it sound like he is in the running to steal that role.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Van Jefferson takes WR2 job

Van Jefferson played 15-of-17 snaps with the starters. That was as many as George Pickens. Given how often Arthur Smith uses 12-personnel, the third receiver on this team isn’t relevant. Barring a last-minute trade for Brandon Aiyuk, Jefferson looks to have some value as a final pick in deep leagues.

San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mason is making the case

Jordan Mason has been battling Elijah Mitchell for the RB2 job in San Francisco this offseason. Mitchell was sidelined for the 49ers’ first preseason game allowing Mason to get the start. He ran hard en route to a 6/34/1 rushing line and then spent most of the game on the bench. Mitchell cannot be drafted as the clear handcuff to CMC anymore.

Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker bounceback

Both Seattle backs have received their kudos in camp, but the team has made it a point to talk up Kenneth Walker.

#Seahawks OC Ryan Grubb on Kenneth Walker:



“I think he gets better every single day. I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s a really, really talented, powerful back that’s a true three-tool guy… He’s electric out of the backfield as a pass-catcher.” pic.twitter.com/b3FAKUQHib — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) August 7, 2024

The fact that OC Ryan Grubb noted his ability as a pass-catcher also stands out. Walker sat out of the Seahawks’ first preseason game while Zach Charbonnet saw some work early in the affair.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jalen McMillan hype yet again

Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer played to a standstill by snaps and production in their first preseason outing. McMillan has been in all three iterations of this article as a standout in training camp and is neck-and-neck with the incumbent before the start of the season. That sounds like a layup pick in the final rounds of drafts.

Tennessee Titans

Titans continue their tight-end-by-committee

Chig Okonkwo played eight snaps with the starters while Josh Whyle got seven such looks. The starters were on the field for a total of 14 plays. This situation is a clear fade.

Washington Commanders

We can forget about Luke McCaffrey

Fittingly, this article ends with a great nugget from Nate Jahnke ( seriously check out his article ).

Drafted rookie WRs with 5+ snaps in the 4th quarter of Week 1 preseason games this year



Tejhaun Palmer

Jamari Thrash

Jermaine Burton

Luke McCaffrey

Ainias Smith

Brenden Rice

Jha'Quan Jackson

Devontez Walker

Cornelius Johnson



Drafted rookie WRs with 5+ snaps in the 4th quarter… — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 11, 2024

McCaffrey has only played wide receiver for two years and is running with the deep reserves. This looks like a redshirt year for Christian’s brother.