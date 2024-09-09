Stock Up, Stock Down: Cooper Kupp an elite fantasy receiver once again

Ok my good people, we have to try our best and not overreact to Week 1 (I’m sure that’s the first time you heard that). Really, really try ok? It’s just one game and your fantasy team is still as good as you thought it was after you made that final draft pick.

OK, I lied, maybe it’s not, but there’s a lot of football left. Maybe Bryce Young, Deshaun Watson and Kirk Cousins can get better? Who knows? Even though it’s just one week, we did get some answers, let’s check them out now.

STOCK UP

Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

Sunday Night Football on NBC provided visuals of a monster comeback to elite-tier fantasy relevancy by Kupp. He saw a whopping 21 targets, went 14-110-1 and finished as WR2 in Week 1 (MNF pending). This is even more significant because Puka Nacua was carted off with a knee injury in the Rams’ loss. It’s a devastating blow for a Rams’ offense that had high hopes in 2024. Kupp was being drafted nearly two rounds after Nacua early in the fantasy draft season and while the gap closed as the season neared, Kupp should now be treated as a WR1 in fantasy again as evidenced by the attention and chemistry he has with Matthew Stafford.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Chargers

All the talk about the Chargers this season was about how they were going to run, run, run. Some people said “nah you still have Justin Herbert.” Dobbins was the Chargers’ best offensive weapon to the tune of going 10-135-1, highlighted by a 61-yard yard run, en route to RB4 in fantasy for Week 1 (MNF pending). His old running mate in Baltimore, Gus Edwards, carried the ball 11 times for 26 yards. Whatever the case, the run was established and it’s clear that Dobbins should be the running back to have in the Chargers’ backfield. He’ll be a top priority pickup on waivers, if he’s not already stashed on someone’s roster in your league.

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

Coleman got more praise for his personality than his play all summer as critics cited his inability to get separation from defensive backs. Josh Allen must not have gotten the memo as he targeted the rookie wideout five times out of his 23 passing attempts. Coleman was easily the Bills’ leading receiver with 51 yards on four catches and he saw a target in the end zone that went incomplete. Going forward, expect Coleman to get those red zone looks with his high-point catching abilities. The Bills’ receiver room is still tough to figure out, but you should bet on the young buck, if anything.

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

The Raiders couldn’t get much going on offense, but they made sure their stud rookie tight end got his looks. Bowers led the team in targets (eight) and receptions (six) while gaining 58 receiving yards in his debut. He also played 68% of the snaps despite missing most of the preseason with an injured foot. This could potentially be a floor stat line as the Raiders will certainly look to increase his usage. Many felt like the Raiders were going to “run thee ball” into the ground, that’s what they want to do, but you can’t do that if you’re not winning.

STOCK DOWN

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

Last week I wrote about how Tony Pollard’s stock was on the rise and he proved it by going 16-82-1, while adding another 12 yards on three receptions. Spears was negatively affected by this as he only totaled eight touches for 32 yards. Despite being the more efficient runner, Spears took a back seat to Pollard who had a resurgent opening game and quite frankly carried the Titans’ offense. We’ll likely see Spears get more opportunities in the future, but with Pollard gobbling up 61.5% of the Titans’ carries, it is very clear who the lead back in Tennessee is right now.

Diontae Johnson, WR, Panthers

Johnson was amongst my favorite players to draft in fantasy this season, but the Panthers’ offense was hard to watch in Week 1. Johnson saw a somewhat-decent six targets (20% target share), but only caught two of them for 19 yards. A big reason for that was Bryce Young’s miserable day, completing 13-of-30 for 161 yards and two interceptions. There wasn’t a single Panthers’ skill player who was able to be effective in their loss against the Saints. There is still some hope for Johnson because Adam Thielen was able to be successful in 2023 with Young under center, but there’s certainly reason to worry after the Panthers’ Week 1 performance.

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

In pretty much the same scenario as above, Nabers couldn’t get going due to inefficient quarterback play (Daniel Jones was 22-of-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions). Unlike Johnson, Nabers was at least able to gain 66 receiving yards on five catches (with seven targets), but he could’ve done so much more. At some point the Giants’ rookie wideout will make spectacular plays on the ball no matter how bad Jones is, but you’d like to see a consistent rhythm. A 16% target share for Nabers is alarming, but it’s only Week 1. For reference though, Wan’Dale Robinsin had a 28% target share.

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

Talking about Andrews here is not a panic move, it’s more so just giving some praise to the other Ravens tight end. Isaiah Likely’s emergence (which started in 2023) could put the brakes on Andrews’ days as an elite fantasy tight end, but both can still be productive. The Ravens still don’t have a top tier fantasy receiver (Zay Flowers loading) and that gives both Andrews and Likely a chance to thrive, just maybe not what you’re used to from Andrews. In fact, I would almost be shocked if Andews put together another season close to 1,000 yards with Likely around.